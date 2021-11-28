N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 45 new cases reported Sunday

Public Health is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Sunday.

The bulk of the new cases are in the Moncton and Saint John regions.

The breakdown of the cases are as follows:

Zone 1, Moncton region, 14 cases:

seven people 19 and under.

two people 30-39.

a person 40-49.

four people 60-69.

Eight cases are contacts of previously identified cases and six are under investigation.

Zone 2, Saint John region, 13 cases:

a person 19 and under.

a person 20-29.

six people 50-59.

three people 60-69.

two people 70-79.

Eight cases are contacts of previously identified cases and five are under investigation.

Zone 3, Fredericton region, 5 cases:

a person 20-29.

a person 30-39.

a person 40-49.

two people 50-59.

All five cases are under investigation.

Zone 6, Bathurst region, 3 cases:

a person 30-39.

two people 60-69.

One case is a contact of a previously identified case and two are under investigation.

Zone 7, Miramichi region, 10 cases:

four people 19 and under.

a person 20-29.

a person 30-39.

three people 40-49.

a person 60-69.

Five cases are contacts of previously identified cases and five are under investigation.

The province announced 45 recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to 793.

There are 62 people in the hospital as a result of COVID-19, including 17 in intensive care.

There have been 8,217 confirmed cases in New Brunswick during the pandemic with 7,300 recoveries and 123 deaths.

The province conducted 865 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, bringing the pandemic total to 556,507.

New public exposure notices

Public health is also reporting some new public exposures in the Moncton and Saint John areas.

Zone 1, Moncton region:

Nov. 21 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – A&W Restaurant (12 Park Dr., Richibucto).

Nov. 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Kent North Imperial Centre (33 Morgan St., Richibucto).

Zone 2, Saint John region:

Nov. 23 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Kings Church West (1496 Manawagonish Rd., Saint John).

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.