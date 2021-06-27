N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 1 new case, almost 15K vaccines administered on Saturday

The province hit another COVID-19 milestone this weekend, according to Public Health.

On Saturday, 14,938 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were given throughout the province, the highest Saturday numbers since the vaccination program began.

So far, 77.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 29.3 per cent have received two doses.

Over the past week, the province has also seen the highest seven-day rolling average for both total vaccinations given at 82,000, and second doses at 73,000.

All New Brunswickers over the age of 12 are eligible to receive both a first and second dose of vaccines.

A second dose can't be administered until 28 days after the first dose was given.

One new case

Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday.

But with nine recoveries on Saturday, the total active case number dropped to 25.

Zone 4, Edmundston region, 1 case

One person between 20-29. The case is related to travel.

There have been 2,325 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started, with 2,254 recoveries and 45 deaths.

Four people are in hospital in New Brunswick with COVID-19, with one in intensive care.

On Saturday, 635 COVID-19 tests were performed, bringing the pandemic total to 361,045.

Latest public exposures

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 404 – from Toronto to Montreal, departed at 8:30 a.m. on June 18.

Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 12:45 p.m. on June 18.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so many that it has stopped listing them individually in its daily news release.

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: