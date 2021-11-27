N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 85 new cases Saturday

Public Health is reporting 85 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Saturday.

Most of the new cases are in the Moncton and Saint John regions.

The breakdown of the cases are as follows:

Zone 1, Moncton region, 29 cases:

nine people 19 and under.

three people 20-29.

six people 30-39.

three people 40-49.

four people 50-59.

a person 60-69.

a person 70-79.

two people 80-89.

Eleven cases are contacts of previously identified cases and 18 are under investigation.

Zone 2, Saint John region, 22 cases:

four people 19 and under.

five people 20-29.

two people 30-39.

three people 40-49.

three people 50-59.

two people 60-69.

three people 70-79.

Eight cases are contacts of previously identified cases and 14 are under investigation.

Zone 3, Fredericton region, 12 cases:

three people 20-29.

four people 40-49.

a person 50-59.

a person 60-69.

a person 70-79.

and two people 90 and over.

Four cases are contacts of previously identified cases and eight are under investigation.

Zone 5, Campbellton region, 2 cases:

a person 20-29.

a person 50-59.

Both cases are contacts of previously identified cases.

Zone 6, Bathurst region, 3 cases:

a person 19 and under.

two people 20-29.

All three cases are under investigation.

Zone 7, Miramichi region, 17 cases:

10 people 19 and under.

three people 20-29.

three people 30-39.

a person 50-59.

Thirteen cases are contacts of previously identified cases and four are under investigation.

The province said 79 have recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 793.

There are 61 people in the hospital as a result of COVID-19, including 16 in intensive care.

In addition, Correctional Service of Canada is reporting that the outbreak at the Dorchester Penitentiary has affected 56 inmates.

New Brunswick has reported 8,172 confirmed cases during the pandemic with 7,255 recoveries and 123 deaths.

New public exposure notices

Public Health is also reporting some new public exposures in the Moncton area.

Zone 1, Moncton region:

Nov. 23 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Bowlarama Entertainment Centre (476 Gauvin Rd., Dieppe)

Nov. 23 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – St. Louis Bar and Grill (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe)

Nov. 22 between noon and 1 p.m. – Pumphouse Brewpub and Restaurant (5 Orange Lane, Moncton)

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.