N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 1 death, 61 new cases as province re-enters state of emergency

Public Health is reporting another death due to COVID-19 in the province on Saturday, the fourth in two days.

The death was an individual in their 70s in the Fredericton region.

"Our thoughts are with this person's family and friends and with everyone who has lost a loved one or has gotten sick due to COVID-19," Premier Blaine Higgs said in a statement posted to the province's website.

"We all owe it to them to do our part to protect each other by please, if you can, getting vaccinated."

Public Health is reporting 61 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Saturday.

There are new cases in every region of the province, the most located in the Edmundston region (18) and the Fredericton region (16).

As of Saturday's report, there were 580 active cases in the province. There are 184 in the Fredericton region.

There have been 3,768 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, with 3,134 recoveries and 53 deaths.

There are 32 people in hospital, 13 in intensive care.

State of emergency redux

After only 57 days in the green phase, New Brunswick has re-entered a state of emergency, with the highest COVID-19 active case count the province has seen during the pandemic.

Higgs announced the return of the state of emergency and mandatory order Friday afternoon.

He said the growing number of both cases and hospitalizations presents a "serious and imminent risk" to New Brunswickers.

"The situation is serious and we need people to take it seriously."

The new mandatory order includes the reintroduction of the family bubble with a steady 20 contacts.

This is in addition to other measures previously announced, like mandatory masks in indoor public spaces and providing proof of vaccination at most non-essential businesses.

The order will be implemented whenever COVID-19 hospitalizations reach 25. They will be rescinded whenever they go back down to 10.

More department closures

On Friday, the Horizon Health Network announced the temporary closure of the labour and birth unit of the Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville.

The closure is expected to last until Tuesday at 7 a.m.

The network said the closure is being done to adjust staffing because of the increasing number of COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

Patients in labour are being directed to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton.

COVID tests for New Brunswickers travelling to P.E.I.

Prince Edward Island has instituted new testing measures for anyone looking to travel to the island from New Brunswick.

People who have visited New Brunswick for 48 hours or less will have to be tested twice when they return to P.E.I., once on Day 4 and again on Day 8.

Anyone who travels to P.E.I. after being in New Brunswick for longer than 48 hours will have to test at an entry point and again on Day 4 and Day 8.

The new regulations came as P.E.I. warned residents against off-island travel.

Breakdown of cases

Zone 1, Moncton region, 6 cases

Two people 19 and under.

Two people 20-29.

Two people 30-39.

In Zone 1, one case is a close contact of previously identified cases and five are under investigation. There are 134 active cases in Zone 1.

Zone 2, Saint John region, 4 cases

Two people 19 and under.

A person 20-29.

A person 30-39.

In Zone 2, all four cases are close contacts of previously identified cases. There are 32 active cases in Zone 2.

Zone 3, Fredericton region, 16 cases

Two people 19 and under.

A person 20-29.

A person 30-39.

Two people 40-49.

Three people 50-59.

Three people 60-69.

Three people 70-79.

A person 80-89.

In Zone 3, eight cases are close contacts of previously identified cases and eight are under investigation. There are 184 active cases in Zone 3.

Zone 4, Edmundston region, 18 cases

Five people 19 and under.

Three people 20-29.

A person 30-39.

Five people 40-49.

Three people 50-59.

A person 80-89.

In Zone 4, six cases are contacts of previously identified cases and 12 are under investigation. There are 105 active cases in Zone 4.

Zone 5, Campbellton region, 9 cases

Five people 19 and under.

A person 20-29.

Two people 30-39.

A person 40-49.

In Zone 5, eight cases are close contacts of previously identified cases and one is under investigation. There are 91 active cases in Zone 5.

Zone 6, Bathurst region, 6 cases

A person 19 and under.

Three people 20-29.

A person 70-79.

A person 80-89.

In Zone 6, one case is a close contact of previously identified cases and five are under investigation. There are 25 active cases in Zone 6.

Zone 7, Miramichi region, 2 cases

A person 19 and under.

A person 20-29.

In Zone 7, one case is a close contact of previously identified cases and one is under investigation. There are nine active cases in Zone 7.

New public exposure notices

Public Health has identified a case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flight:

Sept. 19 – Air Canada Flight 8790 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:56 p.m.

Public Health has also identified new places where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus over the past two weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Sept.19 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (151 Horseman Rd., Moncton)

(151 Horseman Rd., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre radiology department (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 18 between 4 p.m. to midnight – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre radiology department (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 18 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Magnetic Hill Winery (860 Front Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(860 Front Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Sephora (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – H&M (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 17 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – East Side Mario's (99 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

Fredericton region, Zone 3

Sept. 14 between noon and 5:00 p.m. – Lewis Pharmacy (14 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

Edmundston region, Zone 4

Sept. 19 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 18 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

Campbellton region, Zone 5

Sept. 18 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Country Kitchen (14154 Route 17, Glen Levit)

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Sept. 21 – Air Canada Flight 8942 – from Toronto to Moncton departed at 7:55 a.m.

– from Toronto to Moncton departed at 7:55 a.m. Sept. 18 – Flair Canada Flight F8137 – from Toronto to Saint John departed at 7:12 a.m.

– from Toronto to Saint John departed at 7:12 a.m. Sept, 16 – Air Canada Flight 8512 – from Montreal to Bathurst departed at 4:50 p.m.

– from Montreal to Bathurst departed at 4:50 p.m. Sept.14 – Air Canada Flight 8502 – from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:25 p.m.

Public Health has also identified other places in the province where people may have been exposed to the virus over the past two weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Sept. 19 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Tandoori Zaika (196 Robinson St., Moncton)

(196 Robinson St., Moncton) Sept. 18 between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – St. James' Gate (14 Church St., Moncton)

(14 Church St., Moncton) Sept. 18 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. – East Coast Amusements of New Brunswick (377 Killam Dr., Moncton)

(377 Killam Dr., Moncton) Sept. 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Superior Propane Centre (Rink D) (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton)

(Rink D) (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton) Sept. 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Moxies Grill and Bar (10 Wyse St., Moncton)

(10 Wyse St., Moncton) Sept. 17 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Costco (140 Granite Dr., Moncton)

(140 Granite Dr., Moncton) Sept. 16 and 17 between 8 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Moncton Hospital emergency department (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

(135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Sept. 13, 14, and 15 between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Moncton Hospital post-anesthetic care uni t (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

t (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Sept. 13 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.– Miss Cue (459 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(459 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 12 between noon and 2 p.m. – Centennial Park playground (811 St. George Blvd., Moncton)

playground (811 St. George Blvd., Moncton) Sept. 11 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. – A & C Convenience Store laundromat (369 McLaughlin Rd., Moncton)

(369 McLaughlin Rd., Moncton) Sept. 11 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Tide and Boar Brewing (1335 Main St., Moncton)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Sept. 21 between noon and 3 p.m. – The S. O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home (23 Main St., St. Stephen)

(23 Main St., St. Stephen) Sept. 18 between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (44 Lower Cove Rd., Sussex)

(44 Lower Cove Rd., Sussex) Sept. 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Spuds N Things (677 Main St., Hampton)

(677 Main St., Hampton) Sept. 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Hampton Your Independent Grocer (454 Main St. Unit 15, Hampton)

(454 Main St. Unit 15, Hampton) Sept. 17 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Gahan House Restaurant (87, Prince William St., Saint John)

(87, Prince William St., Saint John) Sept. 17 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Taste and See (609 Main St., Sussex)

(609 Main St., Sussex) Sept. 17 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Royal King – Taste of India (165 Union St., Saint John)

(165 Union St., Saint John) Sept. 15 between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Wendy's (158 Main St. W, Saint John)

(158 Main St. W, Saint John) Sept. 15 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – A&W (131 McAllister Dr., Saint John)

(131 McAllister Dr., Saint John) Sept. 13 between 4:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Tim Hortons (131 King St., St. Stephen)

(131 King St., St. Stephen) Sept. 12 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Kennedy Inn Restaurant (218 Water St., Saint Andrews)

(218 Water St., Saint Andrews) Sept. 12 between 9:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. and between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Abundant Life United Pentecostal Church (488 Main St., Sussex)

(488 Main St., Sussex) Sept. 11 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Sea Breeze Restaurant and Patio (49 King St., Saint Andrews)

(49 King St., Saint Andrews) Sept. 11 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Canadian Tire (138 Main St., Sussex)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 19 between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

(18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover) Sept. 17 between 9:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. – Jean Coutu (598 Union St., Fredericton)

(598 Union St., Fredericton) Sept. 16 between noon and 2 p.m. – GoodLife Fitness (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

(435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 16 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Jean Coutu (598 Union St., Fredericton)

(598 Union St., Fredericton) Sept. 16 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell Rd., Woodstock)

(430 Connell Rd., Woodstock) Sept. 16 between 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

(18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover) Sept. 15 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Montana's (6 Trinity Dr., Fredericton)

(6 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Sept. 15 between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. – All Aboard Ultramar (318 Main St., Bath)

(318 Main St., Bath) Sept. 15 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – GoodLife Fitness (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

(435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 15 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Walmart (125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton)

(125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton) Sept. 15, 16, and 17– Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 14 and 15 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Carl's Dairy Bar (1301 W. Riverside Dr., Perth-Andover)

(1301 W. Riverside Dr., Perth-Andover) Sept. 14 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – GoodLife Fitness (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

(435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 13, 14, and 15 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Full Body Fitness (800 St. Marys St., Fredericton)

(800 St. Marys St., Fredericton) Sept. 13 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 13 between noon and 6 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 13 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Tim Hortons (22 F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover)

(22 F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover) Sept. 13 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Gorey Auto Repair (9799 Route 105, Beechwood)

(9799 Route 105, Beechwood) Sept. 12 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – JP's Restaurant (5295 Route 560, Riviere de Chute)

(5295 Route 560, Riviere de Chute) Sept. 12 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Ripples Pentecostal Church (548 Route 670, Ripples)

Church (548 Route 670, Ripples) Sept.12 between 10 a.m. and noon and between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Calvary Tabernacle (12 Legion St., Perth-Andover)

(12 Legion St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 12 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

Edmundston Region, Zone 4:

Sept. 22 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Pizza Delight ( 462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Marché Bonichoix D. Poitras (746 Main St., Saint Leonard)

(746 Main St., Saint Leonard) Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Giant Tiger ( 200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart ( 180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 13 to 19 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – O'Régal Restaurant (8014 Route 17, Kedgwick North)

(8014 Route 17, Kedgwick North) Sept. 18 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Boston Pizza (164 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(164 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 18 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Hart (180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 18 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Paradis des Bonbons (180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 18 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Marché Bonichoix – J.M. & C. Dugas (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

– J.M. & C. Dugas (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 18 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight ( 462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Alcool NB Liquor ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Kent Building Supplies (88 Powers Rd., Grand Falls)

(88 Powers Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 17 between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Jean-Daigle Centre (85 15-Aout Rd., Edmundston)

(85 15-Aout Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 17 between 8:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (44 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(44 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 17 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.– Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 17 between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight (462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 17 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight (115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – St. Sacrement Catholic Church (188 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(188 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Co Opérative de St-Quentin Ltée (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 17 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Résidence Funéraire Valcourt (254 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(254 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 17 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Plaso Dent (391 Front Rd., Grand Falls)

(391 Front Rd., Grand Falls) Between Sept. 13 and 17 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Université de Moncton - Edmundston Campus (165 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(165 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Between Sept. 9 and 17 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – OK Tire (5 Mgr Martin Ouest Rd., Saint-Quentin)

Sept. 9 and 17 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – (5 Mgr Martin Ouest Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept.16 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Auberge Évasion de Rêves (11 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(11 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 16 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 16 between 12:35 p.m. and 1:05 p.m. – Esso (15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 15 between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Co Opérative de St-Quentin Ltée (145 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 15 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – DocBraces (630 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

(630 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 15 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 14 between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Home Hardware ( 145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sep. 14 and 15 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Big John Gym (11 St-Jean Baptiste Rd., Kedgwick)

(11 St-Jean Baptiste Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 13, 14, and 15 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Dépanneur McCormick (178 Monseigneur Martin E Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(178 Monseigneur Martin E Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 14 between 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Resto Pub Sportif (132 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(132 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 14 between 3:45 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. – Esso (15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 14 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (44 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(44 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 14 between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Pizza Delight (115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 14 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 14 between 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 14 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 11 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 11 between 5:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Walmart (4 Jagoe St., Atholville)

(4 Jagoe St., Atholville) Sept. 11 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 11 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Grand Falls Farmers' Market (68 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(68 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 11 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sept. 10 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 11 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Sept. 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire (384 Val-d'Amour Rd., Atholville)

(384 Val-d'Amour Rd., Atholville) Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Salon du Centre (157 Water St., Campbellton)

(157 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 17 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – CCNB-Campbellton Campus (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

(47 Village Ave., Campbellton) Sept. 16 between 8:30 a.m. and noon – CCNB-Campbellton Campus (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

(47 Village Ave., Campbellton) Sept. 14 and 15 – Nailz by Tania (162 Water St., Campbellton)

(162 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 12 and Sept. 11 between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Tim Hortons (75 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 21 between 6 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 21 between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – UNI Financial Cooperation (1215 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1215 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 20 between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 19 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 19 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 18 between 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. – House of Lee (315 Main St., Bathurst)

(315 Main St., Bathurst) Sept. 18 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Alcool NB Liquor (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 18 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Sobeys (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 17 between 6 p.m. and 18 p.m. – Joey's Pub (2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 17 between 10:30 a.m. and noon – Atlantic Host (1450 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst)

(1450 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst) Sept. 16 between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Dollarama (930 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(930 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 16 between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Dollarama (520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 16 between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. – Canadian Tire (520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 16 between 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. – Kent Building Supplies (950 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(950 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 14 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – CCNB-Bathurst Campus (75 Youghall Dr., Bathurst)

(75 Youghall Dr., Bathurst) Sept. 13 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. – CCNB-Bathurst Campus (75 Youghall Dr., Bathurst)

(75 Youghall Dr., Bathurst) Sept. 12 and 13 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canadian Tire (520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 12 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Cast & Crew (588 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Sept. 11 between noon and 1 p.m. – Fundy Line Restaurant (869 King George Highway, Miramichi)

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.