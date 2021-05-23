N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 55% of eligible New Brunswickers have received at least 1 vaccine dose

The number of New Brunswickers to receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine continues to increase as the province considers loosening restrictions.

On Sunday, Public Health reported 383,810 New Brunswickers have received at least one shot.

That's an increase of 8,041 over Saturday, meaning that 55.4 per cent of eligible individuals in the province have received at least one shot.

On Friday, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said the province was hoping to release a road map to green by as early as next week.

"Get vaccinated, get us there," said Shephard.

Saturday numbers

On Saturday, Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Both were in the Fredericton region.

The number of active cases in the province stands at 122, with 2,115 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

There have been 1,949 recoveries and 43 deaths.

Seven are hospitalized, one outside of the province, with three in intensive care. The out-of-province case is one of the patients in intensive care.

Previous public exposures

Fredericton region:

Home Depot , 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, on Wednesday, May 19, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

, 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, on Wednesday, May 19, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Scholten's , 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Atlantic Superstore , 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

, 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen St., Fredericton, on May 15 between 3 p.m., and May 16 at noon.

, 659 Queen St., Fredericton, on May 15 between 3 p.m., and May 16 at noon. Riverbend Golf Club , 541 Route 628, Durham Bridge,on May 15, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

, 541 Route 628, Durham Bridge,on May 15, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Penniac Ultramar , 22 Route 628, on May 15 , between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and between 2 and 4 p.m.

, 22 Route 628, on May 15 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and between 2 and 4 p.m. Fredericton Boyce Farmers Market , 665 George St., on May 15 between 10 a.m. and noon

, 665 George St., on May 15 between 10 a.m. and noon Moores Clothing , 1150 Prospect St., on May 15, between 11 a.m. and noon.

, 1150 Prospect St., on May 15, between 11 a.m. and noon. Home Depot , 1450 Regent St., on May 15, between noon and 1 p.m.

, 1450 Regent St., on May 15, between noon and 1 p.m. Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen St., between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and noon on Sunday, May 16.

, 659 Queen St., between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and noon on Sunday, May 16. Costco , 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton, on Friday, May 14, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton, on Friday, May 14, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. CJ Munn Equipment , 1095 Hanwell Rd., Fredericton, on Friday, May 14, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

, 1095 Hanwell Rd., Fredericton, on Friday, May 14, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. McMath Law Office , 406 Regent St., on May 14, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

, 406 Regent St., on May 14, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Fredericton Mitsubishi , 327 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m.

, 327 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pizza Delight , 243 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between noon and 2 p.m.

, 243 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between noon and 2 p.m. The Abbey Café , 546 Queen St., on May 14, between noon and 12:30 p.m.

, 546 Queen St., on May 14, between noon and 12:30 p.m. Scotiabank , 490 King St., on May 14, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

, 490 King St., on May 14, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sobeys , 1180 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

, 1180 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Cannon's Cross Pub , 15 Riverside Dr., on May 14, between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 15 Riverside Dr., on May 14, between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. McDonald's Restaurant , 1177 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

, 1177 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Cal's Independent Grocer , 135 Otis Dr., Nackawic, on May 14, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

, 135 Otis Dr., Nackawic, on May 14, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Irving Big Stop Blue Canoe restaurant , 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis, on May 14, between 10:30 a.m. and noon.

, 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis, on May 14, between 10:30 a.m. and noon. Progressive Credit Union , 395 Connell Rd., Woodstock, on May 13, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

, 395 Connell Rd., Woodstock, on May 13, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Giant Tiger , 1160 Smythe St., on May 13, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 1160 Smythe St., on May 13, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Scholten's , 325 Sunset Dr., on May 13, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

, 325 Sunset Dr., on May 13, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Costco , 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and May 13, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and May 13, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. A&W , 1018 Prospect St., Fredericton, on May 12, between noon and 2 p.m.

, 1018 Prospect St., Fredericton, on May 12, between noon and 2 p.m. NB Power , 515 King St., on May 12, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

, 515 King St., on May 12, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sobeys Fast Fuel , 530 Brookside Dr., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 530 Brookside Dr., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. University of New Brunswick Fredericton campus, residence administration building , 20 Bailey Dr., Fredericton, on May 11 and May 12, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

, 20 Bailey Dr., Fredericton, on May 11 and May 12, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sobeys , 463 Brookside Dr., Fredericton, on May 11, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 463 Brookside Dr., Fredericton, on May 11, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tony Pepperoni , 510 Brookside Dr., on May 11, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

, 510 Brookside Dr., on May 11, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Drome , 301 Main St., on May 11, between 8:45 p.m. and 11 p.m.

, 301 Main St., on May 11, between 8:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart , 1040 Prospect St., on May 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

, 1040 Prospect St., on May 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn Hotel and the Pickle Jar Restaurant , 620 Queen St., from May 11 to May 16

, 620 Queen St., from May 11 to May 16 Tim Hortons drive-thru , Regent Street, on May 10, at 1:30 p.m.

, Regent Street, on May 10, at 1:30 p.m. Atlantic Superstore , 471 Smythe St, on May 10, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon.

, 471 Smythe St, on May 10, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital , 700 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 700 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation , 800 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 800 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Veterans Health Unit , 680 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 680 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Wolastoq Wharf , 527 Union St., on May 9, between noon and 2:30 p.m.

, 527 Union St., on May 9, between noon and 2:30 p.m. Northside Market , 170 Main St., on May 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

, 170 Main St., on May 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Irving Oil , 181 King St., on May 9, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

, 181 King St., on May 9, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dollarama , 5 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 2 p.m.

, 5 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 2 p.m. NB Liquor , 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m.

, 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Home Sense , 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m.

, 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Delta Fredericton , 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12.

, 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12. STMR. 36 Restaurant – Delta Fredericton, 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12.

Moncton region:

Costco Wholesale, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton, on May 9, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Edmundston region:

Tim Hortons , 54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin, on May 16, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

, 54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin, on May 16, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Jean Coutu, 177 Victoria St., on May 15, between noon and 1 p.m.

Bathurst region:

Tim Hortons, 1420 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst, on May 16, between 5 and 7 p.m.

Flight exposures

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Air Canada 314 – from Vancouver to Montreal, departed at 11:24 p.m. on May 11.

– from Vancouver to Montreal, departed at 11:24 p.m. on May 11. Air Canada 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:06 p.m. on May 12.

– from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:06 p.m. on May 12. Air Canada 8946 from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:47 p.m. on May 10

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

