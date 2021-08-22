N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Several new potential exposure sites
As of Friday active case count 152, highest since April
Public Health issued several new potential public exposure notices for COVID-19 Saturday evening.
The new sites are divided between Zone 1, the Moncton region, and Zone 2, the Saint John region.
They also include one flight which landed in Moncton.
The new exposure notices come as New Brunswick is experiencing a spike in cases after removing pandemic restrictions and going green back in July.
As of Friday there were 152 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, the most since April 19, with one person in hospital.
The province is not updating case numbers on weekends.
New possible exposures
Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flight:
- August 19 – Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:38 p.m.
Public Health added several new potential COVID-19 exposure warnings Saturday:
Zone 1, Moncton region
- August 18 between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Igloo Bar, 300 Elmwood Dr., Moncton
- August 18 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., August 16 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., August 13 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., August 11 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., August 10 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. - Crowne Plaza Moncton, 1005 Main St., Moncton
- August 13 between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Ioob Lounge Ltd., 127 Robinson St, Moncton
- August 13 between 9 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. – Wise Guyz Pub, 176 Robinson St., Moncton
- August 14 between 8:45 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., August 15 between 7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., August 17 between noon and 1 p.m., August 18 between noon and 1:00 p.m. and August 19 between noon and 1:00 p.m. – Route 51 Green Line and Route 62 Hildegard CODIAC TRANSPO, 140 Millennium Blvd., Moncton
- August 7 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., August 8 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., August 9 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Champlain Place, 477 Paul St., Dieppe
- August 9 between noon and 1 p.m. – Pür & Simple Champlain Place, 477 Paul St., Dieppe
Zone 2, Saint John region
- August 17 between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.– On the Vine Produce, 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John
- August 17 between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.– Greco, 1350 Hockey Rd., Saint John
- August 14 between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. - MasterMind Toys, 70 Consumers Drive, Saint John
- August 13 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. - Pet Valu, 30 Plaza Ave., Saint John
Previous exposure notices
Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flight:
- Aug. 11 – Air Canada Flight 8773 – from Montreal to Saint John, which departed at 9:14 a.m.
- Aug. 7 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:03 p.m.
Public Health has also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.
Moncton region:
- Aug. 15 between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. – Jean's Restaurant (1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton)
- Aug. 14 between 2 and 3 p.m. – Champlain Mall Food Court (477 Paul St., Dieppe)
- Aug. 11 – Groupe- Support Emotionnel, 96 Norwood Ave., Suite 300A, Moncton
- Aug. 14 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency room, 330 Université Ave., Moncton
- Aug. 9, 10, 11, 13, and 14 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Action Car and Truck Accessories, 200 Horsman Rd., Moncton
- Aug. 9, 10, and 13 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Deware's Service Centre, 402 Elmwood Dr., Moncton
- Aug. 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Oulton College, 55 Lutz St.
- Aug. 12 between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – St. Louis Bar & Grill, 1405 Mountain Rd.
- Aug. 12 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – H&M, 477 Paul St., Dieppe
- Aug. 12 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Our Place, 97 Cameron St., Moncton
- Aug. 9, 10, 11, and 12 between 6:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Hillsborough Irving, 2799 Main St., Hillsborough
- Aug. 11 between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre diagnostic imaging waiting room, 330 University Ave.
- Aug.11 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – New Life Pentecostal Church, 65 Dawson Rd., Weldon
- Aug. 11 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Costco, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton
- Aug. 9, 10, and 11 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. – Corn Crib, 337 Mountain Dr., Moncton
- Aug. 11 between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Ioob Lounge Ltd., 127 Robinson St., Moncton
- Aug. 10 between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. – Chris Rock Tavern, 48 Albert St.
- Aug. 8 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 332 Bayley Rd., Riverview
- Aug. 7 between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. – Navigators Pub, 190 Robinson Court Aug. 7 between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.,
- Aug. 8 between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m. – Wise Guys Pub, 176 Robinson St.
The province also shared possible sites of COVID-19 exposure in the Saint John, Fredericton, and Miramichi regions
Saint John region, Zone 2:
- Aug. 15 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.– Costco Wholesale Saint John (300 Retail Dr., Saint John)
- Aug. 9 – Three Bears Campground,12049 Rte. 114, Penobsquis
Fredericton region, Zone 3:
- Aug. 11 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – McDonald's in Walmart, 1381 Regent St., Fredericton
- Aug. 12 between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. – Sobeys, 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton
- Aug. 12 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Costco Gas Bar and Costco Store, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton
- Aug. 11 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Aug. 12 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore, 350 Connell St., Woodstock
- Aug. 10 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Coast Tire, 283 Connell St., Woodstock
- Aug. 9 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., Tim Horton's, 667 Main St., Woodstock
- Aug. 8 between 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - Grafton Baptist Church, 48 Saunders St., Grafton
Miramichi region, Zone 7:
- Aug. 12 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Walmart (200 Douglastown Blvd., Miramichi
The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.
Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.
In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.
