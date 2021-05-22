N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province enters unofficial start of summer with rising case count

COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb as New Brunswick enters the unofficial start of summer.

Premier Blaine Higgs said what kind of summer New Brunswick will have will be based on how the next few weeks play out.

"At the current projection of where we are, people should be planning on summer in New Brunswick," said Higgs in a media scrum Friday.

On Friday, the province also announced the second death related to blood clots linked to AstraZeneca vaccine.

The person in their 50s got the vaccine on April 11 and went to the hospital with symptoms of blood clots 17 days later.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said the person had been listed as being hospitalized earlier and died recently.

"The risks associated with this product are rare but they are real, as we have seen today," said Russell.

But she stressed the risks from COVID far outweigh the risks from AstraZeneca vaccine.

Friday's case numbers

On Friday, the province announced 15 new cases of COVID-19.

Nine of those cases are in the Fredericton region (Zone 3).

This brings the total active case count to 127, 61 in the Fredericton region alone.

Previous public exposures

Fredericton region:

Scholten's , 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Atlantic Superstore , 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

, 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Progressive Credit Union , 395 Connell Rd., Woodstock, on May 13, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

, 395 Connell Rd., Woodstock, on May 13, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. A&W , 1018 Prospect St., Fredericton, on May 12, between noon and 2 p.m.

, 1018 Prospect St., Fredericton, on May 12, between noon and 2 p.m. University of New Brunswick Fredericton campus, residence administration building , 20 Bailey Dr., Fredericton, on May 11 and May 12, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

, 20 Bailey Dr., Fredericton, on May 11 and May 12, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sobeys , 463 Brookside Dr., Fredericton, on May 11, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 463 Brookside Dr., Fredericton, on May 11, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tony Pepperoni , 510 Brookside Dr., on May 11, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

, 510 Brookside Dr., on May 11, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Drome , 301 Main St., on May 11, between 8:45 p.m. and 11 p.m.

, 301 Main St., on May 11, between 8:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. NB Power , 515 King St., on May 12, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

, 515 King St., on May 12, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sobeys Fast Fuel , 530 Brookside Dr., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 530 Brookside Dr., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Costco , 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and May 13, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and May 13, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Giant Tiger , 1160 Smythe St., on May 13, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 1160 Smythe St., on May 13, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Scholten's , 325 Sunset Dr., on May 13, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

, 325 Sunset Dr., on May 13, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. McMath Law Office , 406 Regent St., on May 14, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

, 406 Regent St., on May 14, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Fredericton Mitsubishi , 327 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m.

, 327 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pizza Delight , 243 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between noon and 2 p.m.

, 243 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between noon and 2 p.m. The Abbey Café , 546 Queen St., on May 14, between noon and 12:30 p.m.

, 546 Queen St., on May 14, between noon and 12:30 p.m. Scotiabank , 490 King St., on May 14, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

, 490 King St., on May 14, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sobeys , 1180 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

, 1180 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Cannon's Cross Pub , 15 Riverside Dr., on May 14, between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 15 Riverside Dr., on May 14, between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fredericton Boyce Farmers Market , 665 George St., on May 15 between 10 a.m. and noon

, 665 George St., on May 15 between 10 a.m. and noon Moores Clothing , 1150 Prospect St., on May 15, between 11 a.m. and noon.

, 1150 Prospect St., on May 15, between 11 a.m. and noon. Home Depot , 1450 Regent St., on May 15, between noon and 1 p.m.

, 1450 Regent St., on May 15, between noon and 1 p.m. Wolastoq Wharf , 527 Union St., on May 9, between noon and 2:30 p.m.

, 527 Union St., on May 9, between noon and 2:30 p.m. McDonald's Restaurant , 1177 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

, 1177 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Hilton Garden Inn Hotel and the Pickle Jar Restaurant , 620 Queen St., from May 11 to May 16

, 620 Queen St., from May 11 to May 16 My Home Consignment, 5 Acorn St., Fredericton — May 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., May 7 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., May 6 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and May 5 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

5 Acorn St., Fredericton — May 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., May 7 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., May 6 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and May 5 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sobeys , 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton, — May 8 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

, 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton, — May 8 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Delta Fredericton , 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12.

, 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12. STMR. 36 Restaurant – Delta Fredericton , 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12.

, 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12. Princess Auto , 21 Trinity Ave., on May 8, from 8 a.m. to noon.

, 21 Trinity Ave., on May 8, from 8 a.m. to noon. Fredericton Public Library , 12 Carleton St., on May 8, from 10 a.m. to noon.

, 12 Carleton St., on May 8, from 10 a.m. to noon. Northside Market , 170 Main St., on May 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

, 170 Main St., on May 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Irving Oil , 181 King St., on May 9, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

, 181 King St., on May 9, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dollarama , 5 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 2 p.m.

, 5 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 2 p.m. NB Liquor , 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m.

, 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Home Sense , 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m.

, 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Tim Hortons drive-thru , Regent Street, on May 10, at 1:30 p.m.

, Regent Street, on May 10, at 1:30 p.m. Atlantic Superstore , 471 Smythe St, on May 10, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon.

, 471 Smythe St, on May 10, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital , 700 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 700 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation , 800 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 800 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Veterans Health Unit , 680 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 680 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Shoppers Drug Mart , 1040 Prospect St., on May 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

, 1040 Prospect St., on May 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Scott's Nursery , 2192 Route 102, on May 8, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

, 2192 Route 102, on May 8, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen St., Fredericton, on May 15 between 3 p.m., and May 16 at noon.

, 659 Queen St., Fredericton, on May 15 between 3 p.m., and May 16 at noon. Riverbend Golf Club , 541 Route 628, Durham Bridge,on May 15, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

, 541 Route 628, Durham Bridge,on May 15, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Penniac Ultramar , 22 Route 628, on May 15 , between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and between 2 and 4 p.m. Cal's Independent Grocer , 135 Otis Dr., Nackawic, on May 14, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

, 22 Route 628, on May 15 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and between 2 and 4 p.m. , 135 Otis Dr., Nackawic, on May 14, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Irving Big Stop Blue Canoe restaurant, 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis, on May 14, between 10:30 a.m. and noon.

Moncton region:

Costco Wholesale, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton, on May 9, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Saint John region:

Circle K, 309 River Valley Dr., Grand Bay-Westfield, between 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 7, and 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 8.

Edmundston region:

Jean Coutu , 177 Victoria St., on May 15, between noon and 1 p.m.

, 177 Victoria St., on May 15, between noon and 1 p.m. Tim Hortons, 54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin, on May 16, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Bathurst region:

Tim Hortons, 1420 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst, on May 16, between 5 and 7 p.m.

Miramichi region:

Kingsway Restaurant, 367 King George Hwy., Miramichi, on May 8, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Flight exposures

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Air Canada 314 – from Vancouver to Montreal, departed at 11:24 p.m. on May 11.

– from Vancouver to Montreal, departed at 11:24 p.m. on May 11. Air Canada 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:06 p.m. on May 12.

– from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:06 p.m. on May 12. Air Canada 8946 from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:47 p.m. on May 10

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: