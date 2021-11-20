N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 67 new cases, 81 recoveries

Public Health is reporting 67 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Saturday.

The new cases, combined with 81 recoveries, brings the total number of active cases to 593.

The breakdown of the new cases is:

Zone 1, Moncton region, 23 cases

eight people 19 and under.

two people 20-29.

five people 30-39.

one person 40-49.

six people 50-59.

one person 60-69.

Eleven cases are contacts of previously known cases and 12 are under investigation.

Zone 2, Saint John region, 8 cases

one person 19 and under.

three people 50-59.

three people 60-69.

one person 70-79.

Three cases are contacts of previously known cases and five are under investigation.

Zone 3, Fredericton region, 19 cases

four people 19 and under.

four people 20-29.

seven people 30-39.

three people 40-49.

one person 50-59.

Five cases are contacts of previously known cases and 14 are under investigation.

Zone 4, Edmundston region, 2 cases

two people 30-39.

Both cases are under investigation

Zone 6, Bathurst region, 3 cases

one person 19 and under.

one person 30-39

one person 70-79.

One case is a contact of a previously known case and two are under investigation.

Zone 7, Miramichi region, 12 cases

two people 19 and under.

two people 20-29.

one person 30-39.

three people 40-49.

three people 60-69.

one person 70-79.

Six cases are contacts of previously known cases and six are under investigation.

30 hospitalizations

There are 30 people hospitalized because of COVID-19, including 17 in intensive care.

There have been 7,579 cases of COVID-19 reported in the province since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 6,863 recoveries and 122 deaths.

The province conducted 1,694 COVID-19 tests on Friday.

Public exposure notices

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.