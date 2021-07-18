N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 1 new case reported; vaccinations increase slightly

New Brunswick's vaccination numbers increased slightly on Saturday with 58.1 per cent of the eligible population having received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

On Saturday, the province administered 1,233 second doses to bring the total to 402,642.

The number of first doses also increased slightly with 227 being administered Saturday. That brought the total to 557,736, or 80.4 per cent of the eligible population.

Anyone age 12 and over can receive a COVID-19 vaccine and anyone can get a second dose 28 days after receiving the first.

Sunday numbers

Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the province. It brings the total number of active cases to nine.

There have been 2,345 confirmed cases in the province during the pandemic. There have been 2,290 recoveries and 46 deaths.

There were 277 COVID-19 tests conducted on Friday, bringing the total to 373,175.

Mobile clinics

No mobile vaccination clinics are scheduled this weekend, but several are scheduled for next week

Saint John — Bowlarama, 248 Lancaster Ave., on Monday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

— Bowlarama, 248 Lancaster Ave., on Monday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Drummond — Community Hall, 1412 Tobique Rd., on Monday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

— Community Hall, 1412 Tobique Rd., on Monday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Clair — Saint-Francois-d'Assise, 678 Rue Prinicipale, on Tuesday, between noon and 6 p.m.

— Saint-Francois-d'Assise, 678 Rue Prinicipale, on Tuesday, between noon and 6 p.m. Village of Gagetown — Recreation Centre, 38 Mill Rd., on Wednesday, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

— Recreation Centre, 38 Mill Rd., on Wednesday, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska — Municipal Hall, 75 Rue Prinicipale, on Wednesday, between noon and 6 p.m.

— Municipal Hall, 75 Rue Prinicipale, on Wednesday, between noon and 6 p.m. Kedgwick — La Salle du Citoyen, 4 St-Jean St., on Thursday, between noon and 6 p.m.

— La Salle du Citoyen, 4 St-Jean St., on Thursday, between noon and 6 p.m. Southampton — Middle Southampton Community Hall, 1782 Route 105, on Thursday, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

— Middle Southampton Community Hall, 1782 Route 105, on Thursday, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. St. Martins — Four Seasons Complex, 2551 Route 111, on Friday, between noon and 5 p.m.

— Four Seasons Complex, 2551 Route 111, on Friday, between noon and 5 p.m. Saint-Léonard — Ambulance New Brunswick station, 523 St-Jean St., Unit A, on Friday, between noon and 6 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor, and follow instructions.