N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Almost 58 per cent of eligible residents double vaccinated

New Brunswick's vaccination numbers continue to climb with 57.9 per cent of the eligible population having received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, the province administered 6,947 second doses, bringing the total to 401,409.

The number of first doses also increased slightly with 895 being administered Friday. That brought the total to 557,509, or 80.4 per cent of the eligible population.

Anyone over age 12 can receive a COVID-19 vaccine and anyone can get a second dose 28 days after receiving the first.

Saturday numbers

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The province announced two new cases on Friday and seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, all related to travel. Those new cases ended a nine-day run of no new cases for the province.

There have been 2,345 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province with 2,290 recoveries and 46 deaths.

There were 692 COVID-19 tests conducted on Friday, bringing the pandemic total to 372,898.

Mobile clinics

No mobile vaccination clinics are scheduled this weekend, but several are scheduled for next week

Saint John — Bowlarama, 248 Lancaster Ave., on Monday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

— Bowlarama, 248 Lancaster Ave., on Monday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Drummond — Community Hall, 1412 Tobique Rd., on Monday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

— Community Hall, 1412 Tobique Rd., on Monday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Clair — Saint-Francois-d'Assise, 678 Rue Prinicipale, on Tuesday, between noon and 6 p.m.

— Saint-Francois-d'Assise, 678 Rue Prinicipale, on Tuesday, between noon and 6 p.m. Village of Gagetown — Recreation Centre, 38 Mill Rd., on Wednesday, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

— Recreation Centre, 38 Mill Rd., on Wednesday, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska — Municipal Hall, 75 Rue Prinicipale, on Wednesday, between noon and 6 p.m.

— Municipal Hall, 75 Rue Prinicipale, on Wednesday, between noon and 6 p.m. Kedgwick — La Salle du Citoyen, 4 St-Jean St., on Thursday, between noon and 6 p.m.

— La Salle du Citoyen, 4 St-Jean St., on Thursday, between noon and 6 p.m. Southampton — Middle Southampton Community Hall, 1782 Route 105, on Thursday, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

— Middle Southampton Community Hall, 1782 Route 105, on Thursday, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. St. Martins — Four Seasons Complex, 2551 Route 111, on Friday, between noon and 5 p.m.

— Four Seasons Complex, 2551 Route 111, on Friday, between noon and 5 p.m. Saint-Léonard — Ambulance New Brunswick station, 523 St-Jean St., Unit A, on Friday, between noon and 6 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor, and follow instructions.