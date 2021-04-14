N.B. COVID-19 roundup: MLA calls for compassionate care exemptions as bubble delayed

Green MLA Megan Mitton is calling for the return of compassionate care exemptions between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia as the reopening of the Atlantic bubble has been pushed back.

Mitton, who represents the riding of Memramcook-Tantramar on the border with Nova Scotia, made the comments after the Atlantic premiers announced the return of the bubble would be delayed by two weeks.

The bubble was supposed to open on April 19, but is now delayed until at least May 3.

Mitton said the province hasn't allowed crossing without quarantine for caregivers since January and regardless of the bubble, the premiers should work together to allow crossing the border for compassionate care.

"There are people [whose] caregiver may live 20 kilometres away in Amherst," said Mitton.

"They live in Sackville and suddenly they lost that care. That was really important to them."

Mitton said the province needs to figure out a way to reopen the Atlantic bubble, and keep it open, even with future outbreaks.

"We know that that is likely to continue to happen in the future, so they need to have a plan so that the bubble doesn't burst all the time," said Mitton.

Mitton said the loss of the bubble has been tough on her constituents, many of whom are accustomed to traveling across the border regularly.

"People's families have been impacted ... It's hard on people's day to day lives. So many people, you know, live near the Nova Scotia, New Brunswick border and many cross it daily."

Mitton said she's still calling for better communication with residents about the rules and why they're in place.

"The rules have changed constantly and it's been really hard on the people who live here and deal with it daily to figure out 'What am I supposed to be doing,'" said Mitton.

"There needs to be better communication from government. I've been saying that for a year or so."

132 active cases

As of Tuesday there are 132 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The vast majority of cases, 100, are located in Zone 4, the Edmundston region.

On Tuesday the province announced 4 additional COVID-19 cases, three in Zone 4 and one in Zone 2, the Saint John region.

So far during the pandemic the province has confirmed 1,736 cases of COVID-19.

There have been 1,570 recoveries and 33 deaths.

Eighteen patients are hospitalized, including 13 in intensive care.

More possible exposures

Edmundston area:

April 8 and 9, National Bank, (111 de l'Église St., Edmundston)

April 9 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (160 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

April 8 between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., April 7 between 6:30 a.m and 7:00 a.m., and April 6 between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. – Tim Hortons (262 Isidore-Boucher Blvd., St-Jacques)

April 7 between after 6:00 p.m., April 6 after 6:00 p.m. – Epicerie Chez ti-Marc (256 Isidore-Boucher Blvd., St-Jacques)

April 7 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., and April 6 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. – Dollarama (787 Victoria St., Edmundston)

April 7 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., and April 6 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. – NB Liquor, (575 Victoria St., Edmundston)

April 7 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. – Jean Coutu (177 Victoria St., Edmundston)

April 7 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Subway (180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

April 7 between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (577 Victoria St., Edmundston)

April 6 between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

March 26 to April 8 – Napa Auto Parts - (260 Canada St., Edmundston)

March 20 to April 9, Atlantic Superstore (577 Victoria St., Edmundston)

April 5 at 11 a.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (160 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

April 1 – Royal Bank (48 Saint-François St., Edmundston)

March 31 between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

March 30 between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

March 29 between 8:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

Moncton region:

April 8 between 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – COSTCO Wholesale customer service (140 Granite Drive, Moncton)

April 6 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – YMCA Vaughan Harvey, (30 War Veterans Ave., Moncton)

April 4 between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Moncton Wesleyan Church (945 St. George Blvd., Moncton)

April 3 between 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Kelseys Original Roadhouse (141 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

April 1 between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., April 3 between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., April 6 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., April 8 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – CF Champlain (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

Fredericton region:

March 31 – Murray's Irving Big Stop (198 Beardsley Rd., Beardsley)

Saint John region:

April 9 between 2:10 p.m. and 2:40 p.m., GAP Factory East Point, (15 Fashion Dr., Saint John)

April 9 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – McAllister Place, 519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John

April 8 between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., – McAllister Place, 519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John

April 8 between 1:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Service New Brunswick, 15 King Square North, Saint John

Service New Brunswick, 15 King Square North, Saint John April 1 between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – YMCA of Greater Saint John (191 Churchill Blvd., Saint John)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: