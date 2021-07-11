N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 6 days without new case, 50% of those eligible fully vaccinated

New Brunswick reached a COVID-19 vaccination milestone Sunday.

Public Health is reporting 50.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswick have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The province administered 8,977 second doses on Saturday to break the 50 per cent mark, with 349,560 people now with two vaccines doses.

It moves the province closer to its goal of getting 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers fully vaccinated by Aug. 2.

Whenever the province reaches that goal, it will rescind its mandatory COVID-19 order as long as case numbers and hospitalizations remain low and all health zones remain in the yellow phase.

Overall, 79.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers, or 551,201 people, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone over 12 is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and anyone who has received a first dose can get a second dose after 28 days.

No new cases

The province has gone six days without recording a new case of COVID-19.

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Sunday.

The active case total stands at six.

There have been 2,336 cases of COVID-19 in the province since the pandemic started, with 2,283 recoveries and 46 deaths.

There is one person hospitalized in the province with COVID-19. The person is not in intensive care.

On Saturday, 238 COVID-19 tests were conducted for a pandemic total of 368,489.

The province is no longer providing daily press releases on vaccinations and new cases on weekends and holidays. However, the province's COVID-19 dashboard is still being updated with those numbers.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor, and follow instructions.