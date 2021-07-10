N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Nearly half of province's eligible population has 2 vaccine doses

New Brunswick's is inching closer to 50 per cent of the eligible population with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 340,583, or 49.1 per cent of New Brunswickers over 12, have received a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In terms of first dose vaccines, 550,174, or 79.3 per cent, have received a jab.

Anyone over 12 is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and anyone who's received a first dose can get a second dose after 28 days.

No new cases

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Saturday.

The active case total has also dropped to six.

There have been 2,336 cases in the province since the pandemic started, with 2,283 recoveries and 46 deaths.

One person is hospitalized due to the virus with no cases in intensive care.

On Friday, 600 tests were conducted for a pandemic total of 368,251.

The province is no longer providing daily press releases on vaccinations and new cases on weekends and holidays. However, the province's COVID-19 dashboard is still being updated with those numbers.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor, and follow instructions.