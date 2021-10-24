N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 1 death, 51 new cases

New Brunswick has recorded one more death related to COVID-19, 51 new cases and 112 recoveries.

A person in their 80s in the Moncton region, Zone 1, has died as a result of the virus, according to a government news release on Sunday.

Premier Blaine Higgs said in the release that the death is a reminder of why restrictions are in place and that "following the rules and getting vaccinated is how we will keep our province safe."

The new death brings the province's total to 108.

There are now 627 active cases in New Brunswick.

Of the new cases, 25 are unvaccinated, 10 are partially vaccinated and 16 are fully vaccinated.

There are 41 people currently in hospital. Of those, 23 are unvaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and 16 are fully vaccinated.

No one under 19 is hospitalized due to the virus.

There are 11 people in intensive care. Of those, 10 are unvaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.

Confirmed school case

Odyssey School in Moncton confirmed one new case, according to a letter sent by the school to students and staff.

The school said it's working closely with Public Health to perform contract tracing and is asking parents and staff to limit contacts.

Parents of students who were close contacts of the case will be notified by Public Health by email.

Rapid testing pickup expanded

Public Health announced it's expanding the rapid testing kit program as of Monday.

There will be 20 additional mobile pickup sites in four health zones open one day each week from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Mobile pickup site location and days of operation are as follows:

Moncton region, Zone 1

Monday: Rexton Curling Club, 49 Centennial West Ave., Rexton.

Rexton Curling Club, 49 Centennial West Ave., Rexton. Tuesday: Tantramar Veterans Memorial Civic Centre, 182 Main St., Sackville.

Tantramar Veterans Memorial Civic Centre, 182 Main St., Sackville. Wednesday: Parking Lot beside Victoria Park (Address TBD), Port Elgin.

Parking Lot beside Victoria Park (Address TBD), Port Elgin. Thursday: Kiwanis Community Centre, 47 Legion St., Hillsborough.

Kiwanis Community Centre, 47 Legion St., Hillsborough. Friday: Petitcodiac Arena, 43 Corey Ave., Petitcodiac.

Saint John region, Zone 2

Monday: Princess Louise Park, Perry Street, Sussex.

Princess Louise Park, Perry Street, Sussex. Tuesday: Border Area Community Arena, 163 King St., St. Stephen.

Border Area Community Arena, 163 King St., St. Stephen. Wednesday: Brundage Point River Centre, 1 Ferry Rd., Grand Bay.

Brundage Point River Centre, 1 Ferry Rd., Grand Bay. Thursday: Hampton Community Centre, 808 Main St., Hampton.

Hampton Community Centre, 808 Main St., Hampton. Friday: Day Adventure Centre, 17 Adventure Lane, St. George.

Frederction region, Zone 3

Monday: Atlantic Cinemas, 115 Everett St., Woodstock.

Atlantic Cinemas, 115 Everett St., Woodstock. Tuesday: Horizon's Queens North Community Health Centre, 1100 Pleasant Dr., Minto.

Horizon's Queens North Community Health Centre, 1100 Pleasant Dr., Minto. Wednesday: Horizon's Tobique Valley Community Health Centre, 120 Main St., Plaster Rock.

Horizon's Tobique Valley Community Health Centre, 120 Main St., Plaster Rock. Thursday: Perth-Andover Baptist Church, 194 Barrett St, Perth-Andover.

Perth-Andover Baptist Church, 194 Barrett St, Perth-Andover. Friday: Horizon's Central Miramichi Community Health Centre, 11 Prospect St., Doaktown.

Miramichi region, Zone 7

Monday: Former Kerr's Construction site in Chatham, 365 Wellington St., Miramichi.

Former Kerr's Construction site in Chatham, 365 Wellington St., Miramichi. Tuesday: Baie-Stainte-Anne Community Centre, 5486 Route 117, Baie-Sainte-Anne.

Baie-Stainte-Anne Community Centre, 5486 Route 117, Baie-Sainte-Anne. Wednesday: Renous Rec Centre, 2 Young Lane, Blackville.

Renous Rec Centre, 2 Young Lane, Blackville. Thursday: Royal Canadian Legion Néguac, 916 Rue Principale, Neguac.

Royal Canadian Legion Néguac, 916 Rue Principale, Neguac. Friday: Rogersville Town Hall, 10989 rue Principale, Rogersville.

Public Health said the rapid testing program is for those aged two and older.

Each kit contains five rapid tests. Those aged 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult when picking up kits.

All new cases are listed as being "under investigation." The breakdown of new cases is as follows:

Moncton region, Zone 1, 14 cases:

Eight people 19 and under.

Four people 30 to 39.

A person 40 to 49.

A person 60 to 69.

Saint John region, Zone 2, 16 cases:

Eight people 19 and under.

Two people 20 to 29.

Three people 30 to 39.

Two people 50 to 59.

A person 60 to 69.

Fredericton region, Zone 3, seven cases:

A person 20 to 29.

A person 30 to 39.

Two people 50 to 59.

Three people 60 to 69.

Edmundston region, Zone 4, four cases:

A person 20 to 29.

A person 40 to 49.

A person 50 to 59.

A person 60 to 69.

Campbellton region, Zone 5, eight cases:

A person 20 to 29.

Two people 40 to 49.

Two people 50 to 59.

A person 60 to 69.

A person 70 to 79.

A person 80 to 89.

Bathurst region, Zone 6, one case:

A person 20 to 29.

Miramichi region, Zone 7, one case:

A person 20 to 29.

There have been 6,163 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 5,427 recoveries.

A total of 92.1 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The province will soon offer booster doses to healthcare workers and First Nations communities.

New potential public exposures

The following are the new public exposures released by Public Health on Saturday.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Oct. 23 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Aulac Big Stop restaurant (170 Aulac Rd., Aulac)

(170 Aulac Rd., Aulac) Oct. 23 between 1:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. – Tire Shack Brewing (190 John St., Moncton)

(190 John St., Moncton) Oct. 17 between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (320 Elmwood Dr., Moncton)

(320 Elmwood Dr., Moncton) Oct. 16 between 10:30 a.m. and noon – Centre d'accueil et d'accompagnement francophone des immigrants (CAFi) (140 Champlain St., Dieppe)

Saint John region, Zone 2



Oct. 22 from 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Britt's Pub & Eatery Rockwood (1255 Sandy Point Rd., Saint John)

(1255 Sandy Point Rd., Saint John) Oct. 21 from 7 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. – Britt's Pub & Eatery Rockwood (1255 Sandy Point Rd., Saint John)

(1255 Sandy Point Rd., Saint John) Oct. 19, Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – St. Joseph's Hospital X-Ray department (130 Bayard Dr., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3

Oct. 22 from 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – The Snooty Fox (66 Regent St. Fredericton)

(66 Regent St. Fredericton) Oct. 22 from 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Fredericton Playhouse (686 Queen St. Fredericton)

Previous exposure notices

The following are exposure notices from the past few weeks. For the full list beyond this time period, please visit the Government of New Brunswick's website, which was redesigned and now clearly separates new exposure notices from previously reported exposure notices.

Public Health has identified a case of COVID-19 in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flight:

Oct. 14 – Air Canada Flight 8786 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 8:28 a.m.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. – Ambulatory Care – Clinic C, Moncton Hospital (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

(135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Oct. 20 from 8:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. – Ambulatory Care – Clinic C, Moncton Hospital (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

(135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. – Ambulatory Care – Clinic C, Moncton Hospital (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

(135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to noon – Caisse Populaire Sud-Est (1363 Route 133, Grand-Barachois)

(1363 Route 133, Grand-Barachois) Oct. 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. – Pregnancy & Wellness Centre (27 John St., Moncton)

(27 John St., Moncton) Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon – Club Extenso Rhythmic Gymnastics (299 Champlain St., Dieppe)

(299 Champlain St., Dieppe) Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Ambulatory Care – Clinic C, Moncton Hospital (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

(135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Oct. 18 from 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. – Dieppe Aquatic and Sports Centre (111 Aquatique St., Dieppe)

(111 Aquatique St., Dieppe) Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Slapshots Family Sports Restaurant & Grill (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton)

(55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton) Oct. 16 and 17 from 11 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Moncton Hospital Emergency Room waiting room (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

(135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Oct. 15 from noon to 12:30 p.m. – Boutique Recycl'Art and Antiques (149 John St., Moncton)

(149 John St., Moncton) Oct. 15 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Rocco's Cucina (2814 Main St., Hillsborough)

(2814 Main St., Hillsborough) Oct.15 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Jean Coutu (1789 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(1789 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Oct. 14 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Pregnancy & Wellness Centre (27 John St., Moncton)

(27 John St., Moncton) Oct. 14 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Bistro Le Chat Bleu (342 Route 940, Baie-Verte)

(342 Route 940, Baie-Verte) Between Oct. 10 and 14 – Headquarters Campground, Fundy National Park (11 Headquarters Campground Rd., Fundy National Park)

(11 Headquarters Campground Rd., Fundy National Park) Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (1840 Main St., Moncton)

(1840 Main St., Moncton) Oct. 13 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Wise Guyz Pub (176 Robinson St., Moncton)

(176 Robinson St., Moncton) Oct. 13 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (89 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

(89 Trinity Dr., Moncton) Oct. 13 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Georges Dumont Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Department (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Oct. 13 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Spirit Halloween (169 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

(169 Trinity Dr., Moncton) Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Gusto Italian Grill & Bar (130 Westmorland St., Moncton)

(130 Westmorland St., Moncton) Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Tim Hortons (10 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

(10 Plaza Blvd., Moncton) Oct.12 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Pregnancy & Wellness Centre (27 John St., Moncton)

Saint John region, Zone 2

Oct. 17 from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – True Life Church (30 Vincent Rd., Quispamsis)

(30 Vincent Rd., Quispamsis) Oct. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Boyd Bros. Home Hardware (9 Route 172, Saint George)

(9 Route 172, Saint George) Oct. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (175 Old Hampton Rd., Quispamsis)

(175 Old Hampton Rd., Quispamsis) Oct. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Sobeys (140 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

(140 Hampton Rd., Rothesay) Oct. 15 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – GoodLife Fitness (212 McAllister Dr., Saint John)

(212 McAllister Dr., Saint John) Oct. 15 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Brenan's Paradise Row

​Funeral Home (111 Paradise Row, Saint John)

(111 Paradise Row, Saint John) Oct. 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – GoodLife Fitness (175 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis)

(175 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis) Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – St. Louis Bar & Grill (175 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis)

(175 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis) Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Cask & Kettle Irish Gastropub (112 Prince William St., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3

Oct. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. – 540 Kitchen & Bar (540 Queen St., Fredericton)

(540 Queen St., Fredericton) Oct. 16 from 2:50 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. – Regent Mall (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Lincoln Big Stop Restaurant (415 Nevers Rd., Waasis)

(415 Nevers Rd., Waasis) Oct. 14 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Canadian Tire (388 Connell St., Woodstock)

(388 Connell St., Woodstock) Between Oct. 13 and 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 11 a.m. – Fredericton Inn (1315 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1315 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 13 from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Cazza Petite (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 13 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Regent Mall (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – HomeSense (18 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(18 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Oct. 13 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canadian Tire (388 Connell St., Woodstock)

(388 Connell St., Woodstock) Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon – Home Hardware (115 Drummond St., Perth)

(115 Drummond St., Perth) Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon – BMR Besthome Hardware & Building Supplies (319 Centreville Rd., Florenceville-Bristol)

(319 Centreville Rd., Florenceville-Bristol) Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon – Davesports (398 Connell St., Woodstock)

(398 Connell St., Woodstock) Oct. 12 between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Canadian Tire (388 Connell St., Woodstock)

Edmundston region, Zone 4

Oct. 21 between 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. – Grand Falls General Hospital emergency room waiting room (625 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

(625 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (577 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(577 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 19 from 11 a.m to 12:40 p.m. – Edmundston Regional Hospital, emergency room waiting room (275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. – Pizza Delight (180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Oct. 16 from 8:45 a.m to 10 a.m. – Edmundston Regional Hospital Emergency Room waiting room (275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – IGA extra Supermarché Donat Thériault (580 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(580 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Grand Falls Big Stop (121 Route 255, Grand Falls)

(121 Route 255, Grand Falls) Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska St., Grand Falls) Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to noon – IGA extra Supermarché Donat Thériault (580 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(580 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Familiprix (131 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(131 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Familiprix (131 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(131 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 14 and 15 from 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. – Dejeuner AM Breakfast (1791 Main St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation)

(1791 Main St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation) Oct. 13, 14, and 15 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Roger C. Ouellette (9 Godreau St., Grand Falls)

(9 Godreau St., Grand Falls) Oct. 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Saint André Recreation Centre (455 Route 255, Saint André)

(455 Route 255, Saint André) Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (577 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(577 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Dollarama (15 Mowin St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation)

(15 Mowin St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation) Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Dollarama (787 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(787 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 14 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 14 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Foodland (535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

(535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct. 13 from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Loune's Lounge (475 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(475 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 13 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Dollarama (787 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(787 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 13 from noon to 1 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – IGA extra Supermarché Donat Thériault (580 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(580 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Canadian Tire (590 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(590 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 13 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. – Grand Falls General Hospital, Outpatient Waiting Room (625 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

(625 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct. 13 from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. – Dejeuner AM Breakfast (1791 Main St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation)

(1791 Main St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation) Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – BMO (291 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(291 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon – Toner Home Hardware (445 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(445 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 12 from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. – Dejeuner AM Breakfast (1791 Main St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation)

(1791 Main St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation) Oct. 12 from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (160 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(160 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Oct. 12 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Clinic Physio Logic (182 High St., Grand Falls)

(182 High St., Grand Falls) Oct. 12 between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Edmundston Regional Hospital emergency department (275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Oct. 12 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 12 and 13 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska St., Grand Falls) Oct. 12 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Casse Croute Caro (180 Hebert Blvd., Edmundston)

(180 Hebert Blvd., Edmundston) Oct. 12 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Foodland (535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

(535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to noon – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Dollarama (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 11 from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 11 from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. – IGA extra Supermarché Donat Thériault (580 Victoria St., Edmundston)

Supermarché Donat Thériault (580 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 10 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 10 from 9:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs Church (30 37e Ave., Edmundston)

(30 37e Ave., Edmundston) Oct. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. – Church of St. Anne (99 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska)

Campbellton region, Zone 5

Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Dooly's (81 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(81 Roseberry St., Campbellton) Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon – Le Grenier (312 Val d'Amour Rd., Atholville)

(312 Val d'Amour Rd., Atholville) Oct. 16 from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. – Dooly's (81 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(81 Roseberry St., Campbellton) Oct. 15 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Le Grenier (312 Val d'Amour Rd., Atholville)

from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – (312 Val d'Amour Rd., Atholville) Oct. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Naturiste (312 Val d'Amour Rd., Atholville)

(312 Val d'Amour Rd., Atholville) Oct. 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Dooly's (81 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(81 Roseberry St., Campbellton) Oct. 13 from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Kent Building Supplies (15 Savoie Ave., Atholville)

(15 Savoie Ave., Atholville) Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire (384 Val d'Amour Rd., Atholville)

(384 Val d'Amour Rd., Atholville) Oct. 12 and 13 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. – J.A. Epicerie 2000 Inc. (339 Main St., Eel River Crossing)

(339 Main St., Eel River Crossing) Oct. 12 and 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Boutique Daze (312 Val-D'Amour Rd., Atholville)

(312 Val-D'Amour Rd., Atholville) Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Kent Building Supplies (15 Savoie Ave., Atholville)

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters, for the next 14 days.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.