N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province dealing with variant first detected in Brazil
There are 140 active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick
New Brunswick Public Health reported the province's first case of the COVID-19 variant first detected in Brazil this week, and has eased some hotel quarantine restrictions.
Public Health announced Thursday the case was previously reported in the Bathurst region and was later identified as the P.1 variant.
The case is related to travel and the person is self-isolating.
There are 140 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Eight are in the hospital, including two in intensive care.
After hotel quarantine restrictions sparked public outcry, the Department of Public Safety released exemptions to the rules.
People now can isolate at a location other than an isolation facility if they have access to a location that is only used by them and those with whom they travelled, and if no one else will be present for 14 days.
The location can be deemed acceptable if it has an entrance not used by anyone else or within two metres of a similar entrance. It needs an "adequate and safe" bathroom, kitchen and sleeping quarters.
