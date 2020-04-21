N.B. COVID-19 roundup: With pandemic restrictions, hospitals at 30% capacity, doctor says

The decision to cancel elective surgeries at all hospitals in the province was the right one considering the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, says the president of the New Brunswick Medical Society Medical Society.

Hospitals are running at about 30 per cent capacity, Dr. Chris Goodyear said Tuesday.

The restriction on procedures was done to keep people out of hospital because it wasn't known how many COVID-19 cases there would be, he said.

"We were anticipating not having the beds to admit patients," said Goodyear.

Some patients are questioning the province's decision to postpone elective surgeries during the pandemic.

Fredericton's Andre Klinker said he's had his hip-replacement surgery cancelled twice and is in "unbelievable pain."

"We are going through a crisis," said Klinker.

"I get it, [but] you just can't stop treating people for ailments. There has to be another way than this drugging them to shut them up."

Goodyear said there are risks involved with any surgery, and these increase for everyone in the operating room during a pandemic.

"When the anesthesiologist intubates … the patient, those are high aerosolizing procedures that present high risk to the health-care workers in the OR," said Goodyear.

Because of those risks, patients who do undergo surgery are automatically treated as if they have COVID-19.

Some cancer surgeries are still going ahead, but they're being done with the people who have waited the longest for them.

Goodyear said it would not be feasible to designate one hospital as an elective surgery centre, because there is no way to guarantee that COVID-19 won't get into that hospital.

"The best approach is to do what we did," said Goodyear.

Premier Blaine Higgs has also defended the system adopted for the pandemic but said the government is already talking about resuming surgeries that wouldn't be considered life-saving.

Demand for support services has risen during COVID-19, says disability advocate

The New Brunswick Association for Community Living is seeing an increase in demand because of restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarah Wagner, the executive director of the association, said many families with disabled members are struggling with the restrictions.

"This crisis has really disrupted everybody's routine but particularly for families that have a son or daughter with an intellectual or developmental disability," said Wagner.

"Our support service demand has actually ramped up significantly."

Yesterday, CBC News reported the story of Christine Roberts and her 16-year-old son Jayden, who is on the autism spectrum.

Roberts said restrictions imposed because of COVID-19, including the loss of a support worker because of physical distancing, have taken a toll on the family.

"Jayden has had the same support worker and has seen him almost religiously every week, so that was a big hit and I'm seeing it in Jayden — I seen him self-harm. That hasn't happened in years."

Wagner said the closure of schools and early childhood learning centres and the ending of support worker visits have thrown established routines out the window, which isn't helpful for people on the autism spectrum.

"For the population we support, that routine is essential," said Wagner.

Wagner said the association is conducting wellness checks and sending out care packages to the more than 300 families it supports.

She said more than 26 per cent of the population is living with a disability and often also dealing with financial difficulty.

She'd like to see more targeted government intervention.

"We would like to see things like a disability benefit specifically targeted at this population to help alleviate the cost," said Wagner.

What to do if you have symptoms

