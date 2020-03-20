Inflated power bills another hit to businesses dealing with COVID closures

Some New Brunswick business owners already facing a cash crunch because of COVID-19 have received an unwelcome shock from NB Power: electricity bills that don't take into account how little energy they've been consuming.

Several Fredericton restaurant owners were buzzing this week that their bills were based on an estimated level of power consumption that appeared to be based on a normal month of electricity use.

Given they were closed during most of the billing period because of the pandemic, that made no sense.

"I saw that it was pretty much the same amount as it was the month before, when we were in a colder season and in full operation," said Mike Babineau, the owner of three city restaurants.

"It was kind of surprising to see our power bill still at pretty well the same amount as it was the previous month, when we were closed the entire billing cycle."

Mike Babineau said he called NB Power after receiving higher than expected power bills for the three restaurants he owns that have been closed since mid-March. (Submitted)

Babineau said the bill for his Cora's franchise on Queen Street was only $100 less than his usual $2,000 monthly amount, while the bill for his Rustico restaurant on King Street was $2,200, down only slightly from the usual $2,500.

That was despite the lights being out and the kitchens closed for most of April, save for the last week when they began offering take-out during limited hours.

"It should have been dramatically less when we only have our walk-in freezers turned on. Everything else was powered down," he said.

Babineau said at least five other restaurant owners on a private Facebook group had similar complaints this week.

Added pressure

Fredericton Chamber of Commerce CEO Krista Ross said businesses with the meters located inside should call NB Power to have the meter read so the bill can be adjusted. (CBC)

Fredericton Chamber of Commerce CEO Krista Ross said many businesses have faced ongoing expenses during the lockdown without any revenue to allow them to break even, so absurdly high power bills just added to the pressure.

"Nobody wants to be spending money at this point that they don't need to, because there are lots of expenses businesses are incurring while they don't have any revenue," she said.

Ross said about 50 per cent of businesses have power meters inside their buildings that NB Power readers haven't been able to reach when the businesses are closed.

"I suppose it's one of those many things that we've encountered over these last eight weeks that have just been challenges that we didn't predict or were unforeseen."

But she said at least two of her members reported that after they complained to the utility, they were able escort meter readers into the building to take readings.

"They've encouraged businesses to call their toll-free number and perhaps let them in the building and do the readings, and then make arrangements for credits or refunds or what have you," she said.

Get meters read

NB Power spokesperson Marc Belliveau acknowledged the issue in an emailed statement.

"We have in fact had a few calls related to this issue and have been dealing with them on a case-by-case basis," he said.

While the utility has made "some estimates" during the pandemic, he said, "when we are able to access the meters, the customers balances will be adjusted according to actual use, the same way as someone who is on equalized billing would have adjustments made according to use."

Babineau said when he called NB Power, he was told his bill would be adjusted and any late fees would be waived. But he said that's no help to the restaurant owners who don't realize there's a problem with their bill and lack the cash to pay.

"It doesn't make any sense. With all the bills we have to pay, and rent, during this time, we're trying to save every dollar we can."