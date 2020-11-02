N.B. COVID roundup: No new cases, calls in Woodstock for county-specific locations

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, for the first time in nearly two weeks.

Two more recoveries were announced, reducing the total number of active cases to 33.

Five people are in hospital, one in intensive care.

There are 22 active cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5), eight active cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3), and three active cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1).

The last day without new cases of the virus in the province was Oct. 20.

There have been 344 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.Six people have died and 305 have recovered.

The province conducted 375 tests on Sunday for a total of 103,009 since the start of the pandemic.

Call for county-specific reports

A Woodstock school became the first in New Brunswick outside of the Campbellton region to report a case of COVID-19.

Townsview School, which has about 600 students in Grades K-8, announced a case Saturday. The Anglophone West School District has not specified whether is was a staff member or student.

The case was first reported on Friday by the River Valley Sun, an independent community newspaper.

Owner and publisher Theresa Blackburn said she heard the news from a highly credible and trusted source.

"We wrung our hands for a little while, not very long, on whether or not we were going to share that," she said. "We decided to share based on the fact that we felt it was much safer for our community to know it was in the direct area."

The River Valley Sun initially shared that the case was in the greater Woodstock area — but did not specify it was within the school.

'Knowledge is power'

Blackburn, who is also a town councillor, said it was important to let people know that the case was not in Fredericton. She said her reporting has confirmed two cases in the Woodstock area.

The Zone 3 health region is the largest in the entire province, spanning from Minto to north of Plaster Rock. It also includes Fredericton and Woodstock.

Theresa Blackburn is the owner and publisher of the River Valley Sun, an independent community newspaper. It first reported on the news of a case of COVID-19 in Woodstock. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Blackburn said she doesn't understand why new cases can't be reported by county. She hears frustration from people about lack of details from Public Health.

The editor said changes in the community are noticeable since the news of the case came out.

"I think that knowledge is power when it comes to this virus," she said.

Public Health responds

Bruce Mcfarlane, a spokesperson for Public Health, said the process and boundaries for reporting cases has been consistent since the start of the pandemic.

"We must respect the need to know and the rule of minimum privacy," he said.

Townsview School in Woodstock has about 600 students in grades K-8. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Mcfarlane said Dr. Jennifer Russell has been emphasizing the message that people have to act like COVID is present.

"People also need to realize that publicly identifying individuals unless necessary may stop others from coming forward during contact tracing," he said.

'Fearful of all media'

The River Valley Sun received immense pushback after reporting the news of the case.

Woodstock residents posted comments saying it wasn't true.

"Being an on-the-ground, community resource for news here, we felt we had the community's trust," Blackburn said.

"The community is fearful of all media — and that makes me quite sad."

