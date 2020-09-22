There are no new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

Three cases remain active in the Moncton region, or health Zone 1.

On Monday, 576 tests were conducted for COVID-19. A total of 70,844 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

New Brunswick has recorded 196 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. Two people have died and 191 have recovered.

Moncton city council passed a motion Monday to make masks mandatory in all city-operated facilities. On Tuesday, the province announced it would require face masks inside Service New Brunswick locations starting Oct. 1.

While Service New Brunswick will require masks, the provincial government has yet to introduce a mandatory, province-wide rule.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: