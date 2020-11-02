New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, for the first time in nearly two weeks.

Two more recoveries were announced, reducing the total number of active cases to 33.

Five people are in hospital, one in intensive care.

There are 22 active cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5), eight active cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3), and three active cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1).

The last day without new cases of the virus in the province was Oct. 20.

There have been 344 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.Six people have died and 305 have recovered.

The province conducted 375 tests on Sunday for a total of 103,009 since the start of the pandemic.