N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 159 people in hospital, no new deaths

New Brunswick Public Health reported that there are 159 people in hospital with COVID-19 Saturday. That's up 24 from Friday's total of 135.

Of those in hospital, 14 are in intensive care, down two from Friday's total, and five people are on a ventilator.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the total death toll in the province at 228.

The province announced 397 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 473 positive rapid tests.

New Brunswick now has an estimated 5,383 active cases. Since Jan. 5, there have been 18,464 positive rapid test results.

Businesses reopen after lockdown

Businesses and venues were able to reopen as of Friday at 11:59 p.m. after a two weeks in the most restrictive Level 3 of the New Brunswick's winter plan.

Despite this, a winter storm hit the entire province Saturday that caused many businesses to close due to poor road conditions.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics, assessment centres close

The Vitalité Health Network cancelled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Kouchibouguac Community Centre due to the winter storm Saturday.

The Horizon Health Network also closed the COVID Assessment Centre at 380 MacNaughton Ave. in Moncton as of noon Saturday.

Mandate protest at border

About 20 people were parked at a gas station in Aulac near the border between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia Saturday to support the convoy of truckers headed to Ottawa from across the country.

They're protesting vaccine mandates and other COVID-related health restrictions.