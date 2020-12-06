N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 3 zones remain at orange level, but maybe not for long

Some areas of the province may face lower restrictions soon as three zones remain in the orange recovery phase Sunday morning.

Zone 1 (Moncton,) Zone 2 (Saint John) and Zone 3 (Fredericton) are all in the mid-tier of COVID-19 restrictions.

But the province is hinting that may soon come to an end for the Moncton and Fredericton regions.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, told reporters Thursday that Public Health is considering returning those zones to yellow.

"We are seeing some progress, people are following Public Health advice and measures," Russell said.

She said Public Health was conducting a safety review and the possible move would be discussed Sunday.

Saint John remains hotspot

Saturday saw two more COVID-19 cases in the province, but also 15 recoveries. The total number of active cases is 98.

The Saint John region continues to be the COVID hotspot in the province with 57 active cases, more than half of New Brunswick's total.

But cases in Zone 4, the Edmundston area, are increasing.

There are six active cases in the zone. One is an employee at the Edmundston Atlantic Superstore.

Potential public exposure warnings for Moncton

Public Health has warned of the following possible exposures to the virus in the Moncton area.

Flights into Moncton:

Air Canada Flight 8372 on Nov. 28 from Fort McMurray to Calgary, departed 6:10 a.m

on Nov. 28 from Fort McMurray to Calgary, departed 6:10 a.m Air Canada Flight 144 on Nov. 28 from Calgary to Toronto, departed at 11:15 a.m.

on Nov. 28 from Calgary to Toronto, departed at 11:15 a.m. Air Canada Flight 8918 on Nov. 28 from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:30 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: