N.B. COVID-19 roundup: First vaccine given as residents prepare for Christmas with COVID

The beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic may be here as vaccinations begin in New Brunswick.

Starting Saturday, 1,950 New Brunswickers will receive doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Pauline Gauvin, an 84-year-old Miramichi resident, was the first New Brunswicker to get the vaccine.

The province says that more doses are coming next week with regular deliveries starting in the new year.

But it will be a while before most New Brunswickers can get a shot.

The first vaccines will be reserved for people in priority groups including long-term care staff and residents, health-care workers and people over the age of 85.

COVID Christmas

It's less than a week before Christmas and many New Brunswickers will be looking to hold safe holiday celebrations.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said while gatherings are allowed in much of the province, keeping them small is key.

"We know that gatherings are a risk and we want those risks to be kept to a minimum," said Russell.

Most of the province is under yellow-level restrictions, although that's not guaranteed to still be the case on Christmas Day.

The Edmundston region is still in the orange phase, which means tighter restrictions on gatherings and travel.

Russell said a Christmas under yellow restrictions may still be possible for the zone, but the window of opportunity is rapidly closing.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: