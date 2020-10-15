N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 5 schools reopen in Zone 5

Schools in Campbellton and Dalhousie are open Thursday after confirmed cases of COVID-19 kept some closed earlier this week.

Students will return to classes at Sugarloaf Senior High School, Campbellton Middle School and Lord Beaverbrook School in Campbellton.

Classes were cancelled at the high school Friday after Public Health confirmed there was a positive case. The other two schools in Campbellton closed after parents and guardians were told there had been a possible exposure to the virus.

High school students from Listuguj First Nation will begin their online learning at the community's training centre now known as the Listuguj Learning Hub.

As a result of the government's decision to suspend the mini-bubble with Quebec's Avignon region — which allowed non-essential day trips by residents of Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-à-la-Croix into New Brunswick — about 103 students who attended Sugarloaf Senior High School and three students who attend the French high school will take part in full-time remote learning.

Extra week off

In Dalhousie, where all four schools had confirmed cases of COVID-19, students in Grades 9 to 12 at the Dalhousie Regional High School will return to class but students in Grades 6 to 8 will remain at home for another week and return to class on Oct. 23. The middle school students will do virtual learning.

The students at L.E.Reinsborough School will resume classes as well on Thursday, but parents have been advised the school cafeteria is not open.

The two French schools in the town, elementary school Académie Notre-Dame and Aux-Quatre-Vents high school did not close.

On Wednesday, Public Health officials warned parents about possible exposures at École François-Xavier-Daigle in Allardville, École Place-des-Jeunes in Bathurst, and École communautaire Carrefour Étudiant in Beresford.

Those schools remain open.

Masks in schools during orange phase

Students and staff attending schools located in health regions under the province's orange phase must wear masks more than those in schools that remain under the yellow phase.

Students must wear a mask on the school bus even when sitting alone.

Students and staff in Zones 1 and 5 have to wear their masks more at school during the orange phase. (Facebook/Campbellton Middle School)

High school students must wear masks at all times, including when they are outside, except when eating.

Students in kindergarten to Grade 8 also have to wear a mask at all times except when eating or when sitting at their desk working silently. The masks must also be worn outside.

All school staff have to wear a mask at all times, inside and outside. It can only be removed when eating.

During the orange phase, singing or playing wind instruments is not allowed in music class. Masks must be worn during physical education classes.

Harcourt School, located in Zone 1 asked parents and guardians to send extra masks to school so they could be changed after recess.

"This will ensure that once they are in from running around and playing, that they have a clean, hygienic mask to wear for the remainder of the day," the post on the school's website read.

The school also reminded parents to wash the masks every day. "It is of little benefit to your child to wear a mask that may be filled with the ruminants of runny noses, dust, food particles, and whatever else may be floating in our environment."

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: