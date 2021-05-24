N.B. COVID-19 roundup for Victoria Day Monday, May 24

School officials sent a letter late Sunday night to parents and guardians of students at Connaught Street School in Fredericton, notifying them of a positive COVID-19 case at the school.

"We are working with public health officials to identify any students and school personnel who may have been in contact with the case," wrote superintendent David McTimoney, asking households to monitor closely for symptoms for 14 days.

The school, which teaches children in grades K to 5, will use distance learning for several days this week. The letter stated that teachers will connect with families Tuesday by email or phone to share the plan. The school's website says it has 276 students.

On Sunday, Public Health reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Brunswick , including eight in the Fredericton region.

Moncton region (Zone 1) two cases

A person between 40-49.

A person between 60-69.

Both cases are contacts of previously identified cases.

Fredericton region (Zone 3) eight cases

A person under 19.

Three people between 30-39.

A person between 40-49.

A person between 50-59.

Two people between 60-69.

Five of the cases are contacts of previously identified cases, one is travel-related and two are under investigation

Bathurst region (Zone 6) three cases

A person between 20-29.

A person between 50-59.

A person between 60-69.

All three cases are travel-related.

Miramichi region (Zone 7) one case

A person between 60-69.

The case is travel-related.

Sunday numbers

There are now 128 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 69 in the Fredericton region.

There have been 2,129 cases of COVID-19 in the province since the pandemic began with 1,957 recoveries and 43 deaths.

Eight people are hospitalized because of the virus, including one outside the province. Three people are in intensive care, including the out-of-province case.

On Saturday 1,097 tests were done for COVID-19, bringing the testing total to 323,828.

New public exposures

Public Health identified four public exposures on Sunday, all in the Fredericton region.

Fredericton YMCA daycare , 570 York St., Fredericton, on Monday, May 17 and Tuesday, May 18

Christ Church (Parish) Church , 245 Westmorland St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. service.

Hope City Church , 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services.

Petro Canada , 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton on Tuesday, May 18, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

, 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton on Tuesday, May 18, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Fredericton Regional Centre, 300 Saint Mary's St., Fredericton, May 18 and May 19 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Public Health has identified two new flights where a passenger may have been infectious with COVID-19.

Air Canada Flight 7948 – from Regina to Toronto, departed at 1:05 p.m. on May 20.

Air Canada Flight 8946– from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:47 p.m. on May 20.

Previous public exposures

Fredericton region:

Home Depot , 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, Wednesday, May 19, between 5 and 7 p.m.

, 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, Wednesday, May 19, between 5 and 7 p.m. Scholten's , 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 and 8 p.m.

, 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 and 8 p.m. Atlantic Superstore , 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 and 11 a.m.

, 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 and 11 a.m. Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen St., Fredericton, on May 15 between 3 p.m. and May 16 at noon.

, 659 Queen St., Fredericton, on May 15 between 3 p.m. and May 16 at noon. Riverbend Golf Club , 541 Route 628, Durham Bridge,on May 15, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Penniac Ultramar , 22 Route 628, on May 15, between 9 and 11 a.m. and between 2 and 4 p.m.

, 22 Route 628, on May 15 between 9 and 11 a.m. and between 2 and 4 p.m. Fredericton Boyce Farmers Market , 665 George St., on May 15 between 10 a.m. and noon

, 665 George St., on May 15 between 10 a.m. and noon Moores Clothing , 1150 Prospect St., on May 15, between 11 a.m. and noon.

, 1150 Prospect St., on May 15, between 11 a.m. and noon. Home Depot , 1450 Regent St., on May 15, between noon and 1 p.m.

Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen St., between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and noon on Sunday, May 16.

, 659 Queen St., between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and noon on Sunday, May 16. Costco , 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton, on Friday, May 14, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton, on Friday, May 14, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. CJ Munn Equipment , 1095 Hanwell Rd., Fredericton, on Friday, May 14, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

, 1095 Hanwell Rd., Fredericton, on Friday, May 14, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. McMath Law Office , 406 Regent St., on May 14, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

, 406 Regent St., on May 14, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Fredericton Mitsubishi , 327 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m.

, 327 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pizza Delight , 243 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between noon and 2 p.m.

, 243 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between noon and 2 p.m. The Abbey Café , 546 Queen St., on May 14, between noon and 12:30 p.m.

, 546 Queen St., on May 14, between noon and 12:30 p.m. Scotiabank , 490 King St., on May 14, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

, 490 King St., on May 14, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sobeys , 1180 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

, 1180 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Cannon's Cross Pub , 15 Riverside Dr., on May 14, between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 15 Riverside Dr., on May 14, between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. McDonald's Restaurant , 1177 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

, 1177 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Cal's Independent Grocer , 135 Otis Dr., Nackawic, on May 14, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

, 135 Otis Dr., Nackawic, on May 14, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Irving Big Stop Blue Canoe restaurant , 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis, on May 14, between 10:30 a.m. and noon.

, 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis, on May 14, between 10:30 a.m. and noon. Progressive Credit Union , 395 Connell Rd., Woodstock, on May 13, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

, 395 Connell Rd., Woodstock, on May 13, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Giant Tiger , 1160 Smythe St., on May 13, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 1160 Smythe St., on May 13, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Scholten's , 325 Sunset Dr., on May 13, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

, 325 Sunset Dr., on May 13, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Costco , 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and May 13, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and May 13, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. A&W , 1018 Prospect St., Fredericton, on May 12, between noon and 2 p.m.

, 1018 Prospect St., Fredericton, on May 12, between noon and 2 p.m. NB Power , 515 King St., on May 12, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

, 515 King St., on May 12, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sobeys Fast Fuel , 530 Brookside Dr., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 530 Brookside Dr., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. University of New Brunswick Fredericton campus, residence administration building , 20 Bailey Dr., Fredericton, on May 11 and May 12, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

, 20 Bailey Dr., Fredericton, on May 11 and May 12, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sobeys , 463 Brookside Dr., Fredericton, on May 11, between 6 and 8 p.m.

, 463 Brookside Dr., Fredericton, on May 11, between 6 and 8 p.m. Tony Pepperoni , 510 Brookside Dr., on May 11, between 5 and 7 p.m.

, 510 Brookside Dr., on May 11, between 5 and 7 p.m. The Drome , 301 Main St., on May 11, between 8:45 and 11 p.m.

, 301 Main St., on May 11, between 8:45 and 11 p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart , 1040 Prospect St., on May 11, from 9 to 10 a.m.

, 1040 Prospect St., on May 11, from 9 to 10 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn Hotel and the Pickle Jar Restaurant , 620 Queen St., from May 11 to May 16.

, 620 Queen St., from May 11 to May 16. Tim Hortons drive-thru , Regent Street, on May 10, at 1:30 p.m.

, Regent Street, on May 10, at 1:30 p.m. Atlantic Superstore , 471 Smythe St, on May 10, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon.

, 471 Smythe St, on May 10, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital , 700 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 700 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation , 800 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 800 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Veterans Health Unit , 680 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 680 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Wolastoq Wharf , 527 Union St., on May 9, between noon and 2:30 p.m.

, 527 Union St., on May 9, between noon and 2:30 p.m. Northside Market , 170 Main St., on May 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

, 170 Main St., on May 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Irving Oil , 181 King St., on May 9, from 8 to 10 p.m.

, 181 King St., on May 9, from 8 to 10 p.m. Dollarama , 5 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 2 p.m.

, 5 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 2 p.m. NB Liquor , 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m.

, 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Home Sense , 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m.

, 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Delta Fredericton , 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12.

, 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12. STMR. 36 Restaurant – Delta Fredericton, 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12.

Moncton region:

Costco Wholesale, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton, on May 9, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Edmundston region:

Tim Hortons , 54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin, on May 16, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

, 54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin, on May 16, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Jean Coutu, 177 Victoria St., on May 15, between noon and 1 p.m.

Bathurst region:

Tim Hortons, 1420 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst, on May 16, between 5 and 7 p.m.

Flight exposures

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Air Canada 314 – from Vancouver to Montreal, departed at 11:24 p.m. on May 11.

– from Vancouver to Montreal, departed at 11:24 p.m. on May 11. Air Canada 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:06 p.m. on May 12.

– from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:06 p.m. on May 12. Air Canada 8946 from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:47 p.m. on May 10.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

