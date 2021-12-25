N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Rapid test pickup locations closed for the holidays

All rapid test pickup locations are closed on select days over the holidays as New Brunswick sees record-high numbers for COVID-19 infections.

Mobile and hub rapid test pickup locations will be closed Christmas Day through Tuesday and Jan. 1 to 3.

Numbers regarding new cases, hospitalizations and deaths won't be reported to the public by the province until Monday, before being paused again from Jan. 1 to 2 and resuming Jan. 3.

As reported on Friday, New Brunswick declared another record number of cases with 265, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,653.

One person between age 70 and 79 has died in the Saint John region after contracting the virus, New Brunswick Public Health said in its Christmas Eve update. That brings the death count in the province to 152.

Public Health reported 174 recoveries.

On Friday, 34 people were reported to be in hospital, including 15 in intensive care and 12 on ventilators. None of those admitted tested with the Omicron variant, Public Health said.

Of those in hospital, 21 are over age 60 with no one under 19.

Omicron cases are now being reported in all seven regions of the province, with 147 cases confirmed, a rise of 65 cases from Thursday.

The highest total, 68, was declared in the Moncton region, followed by the Saint John region, where there were 42.

Largest group of new cases among ages 20-29

A total of 74 cases were declared among individuals age 20 to 29, with 34 cases among youth 10 to 19.

Another 32 cases fell into the 50 to 59 age group — 30 among those 30 to 39 and 27 among children nine or under.

Moncton region, Zone 1

85 cases, including 68 Omicron cases.

Saint John region, Zone 2

97 cases, including 42 Omicron cases.

Fredericton region, Zone 3

39 cases, including 16 Omicron cases.

Edmundston region, Zone 4

23 cases, including eight Omicron cases.

Campbellton region, Zone 5

5 cases, including two Omicron cases.

Bathurst region, Zone 6

5 cases, including three Omicron cases.

Miramichi region, Zone 7

6 cases, including eight Omicron cases.

Travellers walk through Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Dec. 16. Health officials are advising against holiday travel as COVID-19 cases linked to the Omicron variant rise. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Public exposure notices

Public Health shared the following exposure sites on Friday.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Dec. 11 between 6 p.m. and midnight: Little Louis' (245 Collishaw St., Moncton).

Saint John region, Zone 2

Dec. 22 between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.: Sussex Health Centre (75 Leonard Dr., Sussex).

(75 Leonard Dr., Sussex). Dec. 17 between midnight and 7:30 a.m.: Saint John Regional Hospital 4AS Pediatric Unit (400 University Ave., Saint John).

(400 University Ave., Saint John). Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 between 7:30 p.m. and 11:59 a.m.: Saint John Regional Hospital 4AS Pediatric Unit (400 University Ave., Saint John).

Fredericton region, Zone 3

Dec. 15 between 5:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.: Dos Toros Taqueria (526 Queen St., Fredericton).

(526 Queen St., Fredericton). Dec. 15 between 4:15 p.m. and 5 p.m.: Shoppers Drug Mart Vaccine Clinic (440 King St., Fredericton).

Edmundston region, Zone 4

Dec. 19 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Bingo Night (455 Route 255, Saint-André).

Bathurst region, Zone 6

Dec. 20 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.: Studio Olympus Gym (1079 Prinicipale St., Beresford).

Miramichi region, Zone 7

Dec. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.: United Church Hall (145 Main St., Blackville).

(145 Main St., Blackville). Dec. 20-Dec. 23: Blackhorse Motel (83 Newcastle Blvd., Miramichi).

(83 Newcastle Blvd., Miramichi). Dec. 14-Dec. 22 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.: Sobeys Pharmacy (2485 King George Highway, Miramichi).

Flight exposures

Dec. 20: Air Canada Flight 7994 – Montreal to Moncton departed at 1:23 p.m.

– Montreal to Moncton departed at 1:23 p.m. Dec. 14: Air Canada Flight 8522 – Toronto to Fredericton departed at 8:38 a.m.

– Toronto to Fredericton departed at 8:38 a.m. Dec. 12: Air Canada Flight 8946 – Toronto to Moncton departed at 10:23 p.m.

– Toronto to Moncton departed at 10:23 p.m. Dec. 18: Air Canada Flight 8044 – Montreal to Saint John departed at 3:35 p.m.

– Montreal to Saint John departed at 3:35 p.m. Dec. 16: Air Canada Flight 8494 – Toronto to Saint John departed at 7:53 a.m.

– Toronto to Saint John departed at 7:53 a.m. Dec. 14: Air Canada Flight 8942 – Toronto to Moncton departed at 8:28 a.m.

– Toronto to Moncton departed at 8:28 a.m. Dec. 17: Air Canada Flight 8494 – Toronto to Saint John departed at 7:59 a.m.

– Toronto to Saint John departed at 7:59 a.m. Dec. 16: Air Canada Flight 8942 – Toronto to Moncton departed at 8:30 a.m.

– Toronto to Moncton departed at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 15: WestJet Flight 3404 – Toronto to Fredericton departed at 9:30 a.m.

– Toronto to Fredericton departed at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 14: Flair Flight 137 – Toronto to Saint John departed at 7:59 a.m.

– Toronto to Saint John departed at 7:59 a.m. Dec. 13: Air Canada Flight 8524 – Toronto to Fredericton departed at 2 p.m.

– Toronto to Fredericton departed at 2 p.m. Dec. 13: Porter Airlines Flight 225 – Toronto to Moncton departed at noon

– Toronto to Moncton departed at noon Dec. 13: Air Canada Flight 8510 – Montreal to Bathurst departed at 6:51 p.m.

– Montreal to Bathurst departed at 6:51 p.m. Dec. 13: WestJet Flight 3440 – Toronto to Moncton departed at 1:26 a.m.

– Toronto to Moncton departed at 1:26 a.m. Dec. 12: Air Canada Flight 8498 – Toronto to Saint John departed at 6:13 p.m.

– Toronto to Saint John departed at 6:13 p.m. Dec. 12: Air Canada Flight 7994 – Montreal to Moncton departed at 1:20 p.m.

– Montreal to Moncton departed at 1:20 p.m. Dec. 12: Air Canada Flight 8946 – Toronto to Moncton departed at 10:23 p.m.

– Toronto to Moncton departed at 10:23 p.m. Dec. 12: Air Canada Flight 8046 – Montreal to Saint John departed at 8:25 p.m.

– Montreal to Saint John departed at 8:25 p.m. Dec. 11: Air Canada Flight 8944 – Toronto to Moncton departed at 2 p.m.

– Toronto to Moncton departed at 2 p.m. Dec. 10: Air Canada Flight 8044 – Montreal to Saint John departed at 2 p.m.

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, visit the provincial government's website.

COVID-19 in the Maritimes

Anyone who's not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID-19 lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811, and must isolate while waiting for test results.

Those not fully vaccinated and who do not have symptoms are instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, you should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

Also, avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters, during that 14-day period.

For anyone fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

There's no need to isolate while waiting for test results.

If there are no symptoms, you can pick up a rapid test kit and aren't required to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

Anyone concerned about having COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

If exhibiting any of those symptoms, stay home, call 811 or your doctor and follow instructions.