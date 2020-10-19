N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Chief medical health officer and premier to provide update

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, and Premier Blaine Higgs will provide an update on COVID-19 in the province this afternoon.

It will be held in Fredericton at 2:30 p.m. AT and will be live streamed on the CBC New Brunswick website.

It comes after New Brunswick on Sunday reported its third death from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March.

A resident in their 60s at Moncton's Manoir Notre-Dame special care home, where there is an outbreak, died "as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19," according to Public Health.

There is also an outbreak in the Campbellton health region (Zone 5) and on Sunday night a school in Balmoral notified parents and guardians by email that a positive case of COVID-19 had been confirmed there.

As of Sunday, more than half the province's 104 active cases were in the Campbellton region, which stood at 57.

There were 43 cases in the Moncton region, or Zone 1, three in the Saint John region, Zone 2, and one in the Fredericton region, Zone 3.

Three people were in hospital, including one in intensive care.

New Brunswick has had 310 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date and 203 people have recovered.

A total of 92,060 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began.

Balmoral school closed for day after case confirmed

La Mosaïque du Nord, a kindergarten to Grade 8 school with about 300 students in Balmoral, in the Francophone northeast school district, is closed Monday because of a case of COVID-19.

It is the sixth school in the Campbellton region to confirm a case.

Balmoral is 10 kilometres south of Dalhousie, where all four schools have recorded positive cases of COVID-19. The fifth school was in Campbellton.

La Mosaïque du Nord principal Anik Berthelotte told parents in the letter that Public Health would be in contact to identify any students and school staff who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

La Mosaïque du Nord in Balmoral, N.B., has a confirmed case of COVID-19. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Some schools that had positive cases or possible exposure in Restigouche County reopened Thursday.

Meanwhile, Listuguj First Nation said in a release late Friday that all government buildings in the community would remain closed Monday after the community confirmed its first case late Thursday night.

"The closure will allow time for Quebec Public Health officials to complete their contact tracing and for the [Listuguj Mi'gmaq Government] to determine next steps," the release said.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: