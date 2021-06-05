N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Vaccination numbers up, but province far from Monday's target

New Brunswick's vaccination rate continues to increase, but the province is still far from meeting its goals for reopening.

On Saturday, Public Health reported that 475,353, or 68.5 per cent, of eligible New Brunswickers have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

That means 7,850 more New Brunswickers received a dose on Friday.

But more than 44,000 people would need to be vaccinated by Monday at midnight before the next stage of reopening could begin.

This would include opening a partial Atlantic bubble and some businesses, like restaurants, spas and gyms, operating at full capacity.

This means at least 14,716 New Brunswickers a day would need to be vaccinated to hit the goal.

The province has never given more than 13,200 vaccinations in a day, with the average over the past week being 7,720.

Walk-in clinics added

The province has added several walk-in vaccination clinics on Saturday to push the province toward getting 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers partially vaccinated.

Fredericton , Brookside Mall, 435 Brookside Drive (Horizon clinic at back). Walk-ins from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

, Brookside Mall, 435 Brookside Drive (Horizon clinic at back). Walk-ins from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Edmundston , Knights of Columbus Hall, Saint-Jacques, 40 Paul-Grondin Avenue, Saint-Jacques. Walk-ins from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

, Knights of Columbus Hall, Saint-Jacques, 40 Paul-Grondin Avenue, Saint-Jacques. Walk-ins from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Moncton , Moncton Coliseum, 377 Killam Drive. Walk-ins from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

, Moncton Coliseum, 377 Killam Drive. Walk-ins from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Miramichi , Exhibition Building, 24 Church Street, Miramichi. Walk-ins from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

, Exhibition Building, 24 Church Street, Miramichi. Walk-ins from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saint John, Exhibition Place, 37 McAllister Drive, Saint John. Walk-ins from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (18 and older)

Friday's numbers

On Friday Public Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

This bring the total number of active cases to 147.

Four people in the province are hospitalized with COVID-19 with one in intensive care. There is also one person hospitalized in intensive care outside the province.

There have been 2,253 cases since the pandemic started, 2,061 recoveries and 44 deaths.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous new potential public exposures to the coronavirus in 10 communities, so many that it stopped listing them individually in its daily news release Wednesday, opting instead to list only the communities. These include:

Pointe-Sapin in Zone 1 (Moncton region).

Oromocto in Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

Fredericton in Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

Saint-Quentin in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

Petite-Rivière-de-I'lle in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

Tracadie in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

Lamèque in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

Haut-Lamèque in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

Shippagan in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

Miramichi in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: