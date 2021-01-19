N.B. COVID-19 Roundup: Three more schools confirm positive cases

Three more schools in the province have recorded cases of COVID-19.

École Régionale Saint-Basile in Saint-Basile and Élémentaire Sacré-Coeur in Grand Falls both announced positive cases and said they would close because of them.

Both schools are in Zone 4, the Edmundston region, which is in the red phase.

Meanwhile in the Anglophone South School District, a Saint John school has announced a positive case.

In an email to CBC News district spokesperson Jessica Hanlon confirmed a case at Princess Elizabeth School.

"Any staff or student who might have been identified by Public Health as a close contact would have been contacted and informed to self-isolate," said Hanlon.

Nine schools in the province have had COVID-19 cases within the past week.

In Anglophone South School District, cases have been recorded at Quispamsis Middle School and Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis, Belleisle Elementary School in Springfield and Millidgeville North School in Saint John.

Two schools in the Anglophone East School District, Riverview East School and Caledonia Regional High School in Hillsborough, have also announced positive cases.

Public exposure warnings issued

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on the following flights:

Jan. 3 – Air Canada Flight 8910 from Toronto to Moncton, arrived at 11:23 a.m.

Public Health has also issued the following potential COVID-19 exposure warnings:

Moncton region:

Moncton North After Hours Medical Clinic, 1633 Mountain Rd., on Jan. 14 from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Edmundston region:

Jean Coutu Kim Levesque-Cote Pharmacy , 276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls, on Jan. 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

, 276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls, on Jan. 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Parts for Trucks, 21 Powers Rd., Grand Falls, on Jan. 11, 12 and 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: