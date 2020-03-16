N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Premier Higgs to speak about coronavirus today

Premier Blaine Higgs and Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will be speaking at a news conference this afternoon to provide an update on the COVID-19 outbreak.

Higgs and Russell will be speaking with reporters at 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton. Reporters will be asking questions by phone, as a means to practice social distancing.

There are now two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and five presumptive cases.

Here is a roundup of other developments.

Impacts to truck drivers

There is a lot of anxiety among truck drivers as travel restrictions increase.

"Until we get clarification that drivers are exempted and don't have to self-quarantine when they come back from the U.S., some drivers have indicated they're not sure they want to do routes to the U.S. until this is cleared up," said Jean-Marc Picard, the executive director of the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association

This is impacting operations at some trucking companies, but they are continuing to work with federal and provincial governments to ensure truckers can continue their work.

Picard said better communication is needed from government officials indicating the industry will be OK.

"We need the flow of goods to keep going such as food and medical supplies. A lot comes through the U.S.," he said.

"We need the borders to understand we are an essential service."

Government agencies limiting contact

Many businesses and government agencies are taking steps to limit contact with customers and the handling of money.

RCMP detachments across the province are limiting their front counter service for the foreseeable future.

Beginning Wednesday, NB Liquor will stop accepting cash and customers must pay with credit or debit cards.

Meanwhile, Fredericton Region Solid Waste said FERO Waste & Recycling is making changes to its rural recycling collection and will only be doing garbage collection over the next few weeks.

What are cities doing?

In Fredericton, emergency dispatchers are asking additional questions regarding travel and warning signs of potential COVID -19, before dispatching officers to non-priority calls.

"All officers are being issued appropriate protective equipment," said Alycia Bartlett, a spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force.

Fredericton City Hall and other municipal facilities will also be closed until further notice.

In Saint John, the city is preparing to transition to an essential services only model.

Contract provisions suspended

CUPE says it has made a deal with the New Brunswick government to suspend contract provisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The union said this will allow employees to redeploy to areas of maximum need when they need to respond to requests related to COVID-19.

On Monday, Premier Blaine Higgs announced all non-essential government services will be shut down Tuesday, until further notice.

Employees will remain on standby and available to be deployed to help in critical service areas, either because critical staff are sick or because additional staff are needed, he said.

Ten provincial CUPE Locals, representing close to 15,000 workers made a collective decision to take part in the public response, said Simon Ouellette, a CUPE spokesperson.

Those workers include general labour and trades, court staff, educational support staff, and workers at New Brunswick community colleges, NB Liquor and Worksafe NB.

Court changes

According to a press release on behalf of all the top judges in New Brunswick, courthouses across the province have restricted access to those who need to be there for court proceedings. That includes counsel, litigants, accused, witnesses, victim service workers and media.

New Brunswick Court of Appeal is cancelling all hearings until March 18. Future hearings will be held by telephone conference.

Premier Blaine Higgs said New Brunswickers can reduce the number of COVID-19 cases by social distancing and closing non-essential services. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Court of Queen's Bench has cancelled all jury trials. Any matters in small claims court have also been adjourned.

The offices of the clerk of the Court of Queen's Bench will remain open at a reduced capacity.

Matters in family court including protective hearings, child protection are considered essential and will be heard.

Criminal matters in the Court of Queens Bench and provincial court where the accused is in custody will be held.

Provincial court trials and preliminary inquiries will be adjourned but people who are self -represented must appear in court on the trial date or a warrant will be issued.

Other provincial court matters such as plea court, judicial interim release hearings, judgments, and more will proceed as scheduled except but judges are being asked to use video and audio technology where possible.

Elsipogtog Court is cancelled until March 30.

Public Health has confirmed 196 negative tests across the province.

What to do if you have any symptoms?

Symptoms of coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. With any of these, residents should: