No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick

Public Health has reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday in New Brunswick and the number of active cases remains at seven.

The total number of cases reported in the province during the pandemic is 200.

There are four cases in the Moncton region, one in the Miramichi region and one in the Bathurst region. Another case is attributed to New Brunswick but the person is in Ontario and is staying there to recover.

There is also a Quebec resident who works in the Campbellton region who tested positive Thursday. That person is not included in the New Brunswick case count, but contact tracing is being conducted in New Brunswick.

Two people have died since the first New Brunswick case was reported on March 11, and 191 have recovered.

On Saturday, 797 tests were conducted for COVID-19, bringing the total to 74,531 tests conducted since testing began in March.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: