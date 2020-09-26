Public Health has reported no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Saturday.

The number of active cases remains at seven and the total number of cases is 200.

There are four active cases in the Moncton region, one in the Miramichi region and one in the Bathurst region. Another case is attributed to New Brunswick but the person is in Ontario and is staying there to recover.

There is also a Quebec resident who works in the Campbellton region who tested positive Thursday. That person is not included in the New Brunswick case count, but contact tracing is being conducted in New Brunswick to identify people who may have come into contact with this individual.

Two people have died since the first New Brunswick case was reported on March 11, and 191 have recovered.

On Friday, 753 tests were conducted for COVID-19, bringing the total to 73,734.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: