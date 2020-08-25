Public Health is reporting 2 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Monday.

There is one new case in Zone 2, the Saint John region. The person is between 60 and 69 and the case is related to travel from outside the Atlantic bubble. The individual is self-isolating.

The other new case is in Zone 1, the Moncton region and is an individual between 20 and 29 who is self-isolating. The case is related to international travel.

There were 484 new tests done on Sunday bringing the total number of tests done for COVID-19 to 80,455.

There have been 203 confirmed cases in the province. To date, 196 have recovered and there have been two deaths.

Possible exposure on flights

A positive case in an international traveller who may have been infectious Sept. 29 and Sept. 30 has been identified by Public Health. The individual was on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 0992 – from Mexico City to Toronto on Sept. 29

Air Canada Flight 8910 – from Toronto to Moncton on Sept. 30.

Public Health said anyone who has travelled on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the flight. Should symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and to call 811.

On Saturday, Public Health said they were monitoring the situation at a mill in Maine, near St. Stephen, where 12 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

Several New Brunswickers work at the mill, but Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said in a statement that Public Health is not aware of any cases at the site that pose a risk to St. Stephen residents.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: