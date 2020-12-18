N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Yellow Christmas for Edmundston still possible, mask exemption problems

It's only one week until Christmas, but many New Brunswickers are still wondering exactly what celebrations will look like this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are 55 active cases in the province as of Friday morning and the full extent of the outbreak in the Edmundston Regional Hospital is still unknown, with 37 employees self-isolating.

Zone 4, the Edmundston region, is the only part of the province in the orange phase of recovery.

The orange phase has stricter restrictions on both gatherings and travel in the region.

While Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said a yellow Christmas may still be possible for the zone, the window of opportunity is rapidly closing.

She said she's "cautiously optimistic," but that we have to "watch and wait."

Issues for people with mask exemptions

A Moncton woman said it's still difficult for her or her son to receive services because of her son's inability to wear a mask.

This comes even after the Moncton region, Zone 1, moved into the less restrictive yellow phase of COVID-19 preparedness.

Christine Roberts's son Jayden is on the autism spectrum and has a medical exemption from the province's mandatory mask order.

She said she took her son Christmas shopping, but calling ahead and planning didn't appear to make her day much easier.

While some floor staff were helpful, she had a different experience when she went to the cash register.

Christine Roberts, pictured here with her son Jayden Moore at the Moncton Geekfest in September 2019, says there needs to be more education about mask exemptions. (Submitted by Christine Roberts)

"When I went to cash out, they absolutely refused," said Roberts.

"I showed them Jayden is exempt and the letter from the mall management and the government documents, and they wanted none of it."

Roberts said this happened at multiple stores, and even when she was allowed to proceed with her purchase, the extra effort and time was difficult on her and her son.

"By this time, you know, I'm having trouble holding it together," said Roberts.

"Jaden's sitting on the floor by this time kind of rocking back and forth."

Roberts said she'd like to see more education from the province about who is exempt from wearing a mask.

"Clear up your messaging," she said. "Some businesses allow exemptions and you know, some of them don't — even when you have the exemption.

"We're not doing anything wrong. We feel like we are most of the time. I shouldn't be scared or worried when I walk into the store."

While 1,950 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses will be administered at the Miramichi Regional Hospital this weekend and more are on the way, the majority won't be here until after Christmas. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: