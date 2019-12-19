Daycare operators anxious over future of operations
Parents will still be charged for daycare spaces even with closures
The President of Early Childcare and Education, a group that represents daycares in the province, says many operators are upset government didn't act sooner.
Jean Robinson said most believe the recommendation to close should have come when public school classes were cancelled.
"Not closing early learning centres last Friday made my sector very uncomfortable, very anxious," said Robinson adding she fielded many angry emails, text messages and social media posts about the decision to leave them open when schools were closed.
At the time, the provincial government deemed daycares and early learning centres essential for working parents.
Robinson said everyone waited for a memo all weekend to indicate if there would be a closure or if they could stay open with new guidelines and support.
"Nothing came," she said.
But by Monday, many businesses and services were sending employees home, and the need for childcare lessened.
Robinson said they became aware of the pending closure through a confidential memo on Monday morning.
That afternoon Dr. Jennifer Russell recommended all daycares close, excluding a few centres that have been identified to serve children of essential workers.
"I was anticipating it, but didn't think it would come as quickly as it did," said Robinson of the move.
Robinson said many operators are upset about being left wondering
"People have a hard time with uncertainty," she said.
But, with most daycares now closed for business, Robinson said operators are wondering what is going to happen if families can't keep paying for their child's daycare space.
Robinson said the families at her daycare have signed contracts which means families pay for spaces even when the child is not there. That practice will continue for the time being.
But, she wonders if families will be reimbursed for those costs, or if they'll be forced to stop making payments to hold spaces.
"Families need us. We need families. We are very concerned."
Robinson said they hope more information on what assistance could be provided would be made known over the next few days.
With files from Information Morning Fredericton
