N.B. reports no new cases of COVID-19, 3 active cases

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

Three cases remain active, including two in the Moncton region. Both individuals are self-isolating.

The other case is a person from the Edmundston region who tested positive in Quebec and is self-isolating there.

The number of confirmed cases from Public Health in New Brunswick is 194, and 189 people have recovered.

On Monday, 380 tests were conducted, bringing the total tests to date to 67,067.

There have been two deaths in the province related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: