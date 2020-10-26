N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Hundreds in quarantine in Campbellton region

Campbellton Mayor Stephanie Anglehart-Paulin says she hopes the support shown by Public Health and the enforcement by Public Safety in Zone 5 over the weekend sends the necessary message about COVID-19 to those who need it.

"We must have 50 vehicles in town stopping and fining people with no masks so people are going to get the point."

But the mayor said the enforcement is needed so COVID-19 doesn't continue to spread even if it's only about nine per cent of the population not complying.

"Some aren't taking it well."

Anglehart-Paulin said the contact tracing revealed each person contacted had 20 contacts.

"In a region of 25,000 there were over 400 in quarantine. That's a big number."

She said she thinks people finally understand.

"I think they finally seen that it was community spread."

Residents in Zone 5 have been asked to limit their contacts to a single-household bubble, plus a caregiver or member of their immediate family.

The mayor said she didn't personally know the person whose death was one of the two announced Sunday by Public Health but knows people who did.

"So, you know, that's how we're connected," she explained of the close connections in the region.

It was the second death in Zone 5 during this latest outbreak. The death of Rheal Vautour, who was in his 70s, was announced last Wednesday.

Stéphanie Anglehart-Paulin, Campbellton mayor says citizens are happy about the new program. (Radio-Canada/Serge Bouchard)

And while Anglehart-Paulin is telling people in the city to follow the rules, so the region can move on to the less restrictive yellow phase, she said some of the restrictions now being applied don't make sense.

"There are some rules that are a little out of whack. Like I have no idea why I can't get a haircut, but there are certain establishments that are still open that you can have women dancing in front of you."

Anglehart-Paulin said she hopes Premier Blaine Higgs follows through on his offer to listen to feedback.

But she said she will continue to offer encouragement to those who need to hear it.

"We got through this in June with no knowledge and no understanding like we have today. We're going to get through this. It's 14 days of don't move around too much."

Anglehart-Paulin said if people comply then families will be able to enjoy Christmas.

"Otherwise it's going to go to the middle of November and then it's going to go to the middle of December. And the next thing we know will be in the middle of January."

2,500 tested in Zone 5 on weekend

Campbellton Mayor Anglehart-Paulin said she was happy with the number of people who took part in the mass testing in Campbellton and Dalhousie on the weekend.

The tests were for people who had no symptoms.

About 2,500 people were tested over the two days in the two locations, where schools are among the places that have seen COVID-19 cases during an outbreak that began more than two weeks ago.

"So that's almost 10 per cent of the population and that's what they wanted," Anglehart-Paulin said of the testing numbers.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: