New Brunswick remains free of any active COVID-19 cases
Victoria Day marks 12 days with no new cases
As New Brunswickers enjoy the nice weather on Victoria Day, the province is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for a 12th consecutive day.
There are 120 recovered cases and no active cases.
As of Monday, there have been 20,573 tests conducted for COVID-19.
The province is in the orange phase of its recovery plan aimed at reopening businesses and activities and working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.
May 18 - COVID-19 testing data for New Brunswick is available including positive and negative tests by age group and the ratio of female and male coronavirus cases. Please visit <a href="https://t.co/hLGGEiGFCY">https://t.co/hLGGEiGFCY</a> <a href="https://t.co/qmk9gihfwn">pic.twitter.com/qmk9gihfwn</a>—@Gov_NB
Public Health says anyone with any two of the following symptoms should call Tele-Care 811 or their primary health-care provider for further direction:
- Fever above 38°C or signs of fever (such as chills.)
- A new cough or worsening chronic cough.
- Sore throat.
- Runny nose.
- Headache.
- New onset of fatigue.
- New onset of muscle pain.
- Diarrhea.
- Loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell.
- In children, purple markings on the fingers or toes. In this instance, testing will be done even if none of the other symptoms are present.
