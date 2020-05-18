New Brunswick remains free of any active COVID-19 cases

As New Brunswickers enjoy the nice weather on Victoria Day, the province is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for a 12th consecutive day.

There are 120 recovered cases and no active cases.

As of Monday, there have been 20,573 tests conducted for COVID-19.

The province is in the orange phase of its recovery plan aimed at reopening businesses and activities and working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

May 18 - COVID-19 testing data for New Brunswick is available including positive and negative tests by age group and the ratio of female and male coronavirus cases. Please visit <a href="https://t.co/hLGGEiGFCY">https://t.co/hLGGEiGFCY</a> <a href="https://t.co/qmk9gihfwn">pic.twitter.com/qmk9gihfwn</a> —@Gov_NB

Public Health says anyone with any two of the following symptoms should call Tele-Care 811 or their primary health-care provider for further direction: