Court of Appeal decision expected today on whether nursing home workers can strike

New Brunswick's court of appeal is expected to make a decision Wednesday that will have a crucial impact on the nursing home contract dispute and whether 4,000 unionized workers can walk off the job.

A panel of three judges will hear arguments as to whether a lower court decision in favour of the workers should be upheld.

On March 18, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Paulette Garnett lifted a temporary stay that barred the workers from striking.

But the union victory was short-lived. Immediately after the decision, the attorney general announced the province would seek leave to appeal it.

The leave to appeal was granted, leading to this hearing.

How did the case get here?

There have been countless twists and turns in the union's legal battle over strike action, and the province's efforts to stop it.

To understand it, we have to go back to 2013.

After the union and the employer couldn't agree on which workers should be considered essential in the event of a strike— a required part of the province's newly introduced essential services legislation, it was up to the labour board to make a call.

The board ruled 90 per cent of licensed practical nurses and resident attendants were essential to the safety of nursing home residents.

Barred from striking, workers have been taking to the streets in what have become regular rallies to voice their discontent with the provincial government. (CBC/Ed Hunter)

The union was already challenging the constitutionality of the labour legislation itself, and seeing such a "high" number of employees designated essential ended up playing in its favour. The union's lawyer believed the law breached freedom of association rights.

"You can't have an effective strike, and you're into collective begging if the end result is that even if you go on strike, 90 per cent of your members will be working," said Joel Michaud, lawyer for the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

But it would take years for these arguments to be heard.

After a landmark Supreme Court case, New Brunswick's labour board too ended up siding with workers, ruling last December that the province's essential services law was unconstitutional.

Hundreds walked the streets of Fredericton last Friday in their fight for better wages. (CBC/Ed Hunter)

But there was still confusion about what that meant in the context of the current dispute. In early March, the board wrote an order clarifying that nursing home employees were allowed to go on strike — all of them. It came just days before members voted overwhelmingly in favour of one.

Faced with the possibility all unionized workers walking off the job, leaving residents' care in the hands of managers and registered nurses alone, the province asked for a judicial review of the labour board decision.

The province also filed for a temporary stay on any strike action in the meantime, which is what led to today's hearing.

What happens now?

The panel of appeal judges will hear arguments from lawyers for the province's attorney general and the union as to whether Justice Garnett erred in her decision to lift the stay against the strike.

Her main reason for lifting the strike ban was that she felt further court meddling would cause irreparable harm to workers, residents and the public, as talks had already gone on for years.

She also said the province went to court to get the order without informing union lawyers.

Busloads of workers came to Fredericton from all corners of the province, with unions representing several sectors of the public service throwing their support behind the nursing home employees. (CBC/Shane Fowler)

If the judges decide Garnett was right, it clears the way for workers to go on strike, something they could do as early as this week, as long as they give 24-hour notice.

If the judges decide Garnett made a mistake in the law, the no-strike order would be extended until the judicial review of the 2018 labour board ruling is done.

Those arguments are scheduled for May 24 in Moncton, although it will likely be many more months before a decision.