The work to build and develop Place Fort la Tour has resumed, and many are watching the new palisade being put in place along the Saint John Harbour.

Constructed of hemlock timbers set in concrete, the sharpened posts will remind visitors of life at the fortified trading post that was built in by Charles de Sainte-Etienne de La Tour, the governor of Acadia in the early 1600s.

Andrew Dixon, vice-chair of the Fort La Tour Development Authority, said the site, once a centre of the French fur trade, has tremendous historical significance.

Ground work and construction of the palisade continues at Place Fort la Tour. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Over the years, it's become known because of the storied bravery of Françoise-MarieJacquelin, Madame de La Tour.

In 1645, during her husband's absence, Madame de La Tour and 40 soldiers held off a much larger force of rival governor Charles de Menou d'Aulnay for three days before he took the fort in the name of the king.

The fort was destroyed in the 17th century or early 18th century.

"This is one of the very first Canadian North American settlements, so it's part of our Canadian heritage and Canadianhistory," Nixon said.

Nixon said the fort won't be built on the exact same site because there is an Indigenous burial ground there. The new fort settlement will be built adjacent to it.

"We want to reinstate a fort, if you like, or fortified settlement as one was built in 1631, and 388 years later we want to put the fort back up so people can enjoy it, enjoy the history from aboriginal right on through."

In addition to the palisade wall that will surround the fort, there will be a blacksmith shop, an operating wood-fired oven, and a bastion that can be climbed by a narrow staircase.

Nixon said there will be also be a cannon wall, which will overlook the harbour.

The site, along Saint John's Harbour Passage, will soon have replica buildings, a plaza and walking paths. (Facebook/Fort LaTour)

"There's also a deck that you can walk up on and look out over the palisade wall to the boardwalk and then beyond to the Saint John Harbour."

The vice-chair added that they are looking for a cannon if someone is interested in donating one.

The fort will mainly be built out of wood.

"We want the fort to stand the test of time — concrete, wood, special treatment of the wood, most of the buildings will be made of wood."

Nixon said the buildings are being modelled after French architecture of the time, with a steep, slate roof.

"There hasn't been a slate roof, I'm told, of this type go on a building in New Brunswick for over 100 years."

Fort la Tour is being built next to the original site to preserve an Indigenous burial ground. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Nixon added that the contractors have the advantage of having the original plans of the fort because the site was excavated in the 1950s and 1960s.

"While we're not trying to replicate it exactly, we're doing a layout that is true in the feel and flavour of the original settlement with those components, right down to the well and the blacksmith shop and so on," Nixon said.

"As you walk through, you'll feel like you're walking through what the original fort settlement would have been."

The project will cost $1.8 million, with contributions from all three levels of government, the Saint John Port Authority, and Aquila Tours. Nixon said the project has also received donations from donors who want to remain anonymous.

For years, logs were placed on top of the mound where the original fort stood and there was signage to indicate its location.

"The biggest thing is heritage because there's so much history there," he said.