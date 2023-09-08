N.B. company with Atcon links is target of project complaints in 2 provinces

A Miramichi company with links to the controversial Atcon Group is the subject of complaints in two provinces over its handling of public infrastructure contracts.

On Grand Manan Island in New Brunswick, residents are complaining that Greenfield Construction has left huge piles of ugly rubble from a federal dredging project in the centre of picturesque North Head.

And in Alberta, a hauling company that was a subcontractor to Greenfield has filed claims with the provincial Transportation Department because it hasn't been paid in more than year.

"It's a frustrating experience," says Kayla-Rose Stach, the manager of accounting and administration at McJay Heavy Haul in Rocky View County, Alta.

John Williamson went to Grand Manan recently to see the pile of rubble firsthand. This is one of the photos he took. (Submitted by John Williamson)

The firm hauled Greenfield's heavy equipment to four provincial road and bridge worksites.

Stach hopes the province will force Greenfield to pay up.

"I kind of want some answers and I hope no other company is going through this with Greenfield," she said.

Meanwhile, New Brunswick Southwest Conservative MP John Williamson is calling on Ottawa to force Greenfield to clear away massive piles of dredging debris on Grand Manan.

In 2021 the federal government awarded Greenfield a $15.8 million contract for a new wharf and boat ramp in North Head.

The work involved major dredging of the harbour.

Debris from that dredging has been piling up within sight of the ferry terminal, and now work has stopped at the site — one of five wharf projects in the region where Greenfield Construction is behind schedule.

'Very much in your face,' mayor says

Grand Manan Mayor Bonnie Morse says the six-metre-high pile of rubble is a major disruption for people who live in North Head.

"When you're on the road or when you're at the restaurants that are across the road, it blocks the view of the fishing harbour, so it's very much in your face," she said.

Bonnie Morse, mayor of Grand Manan says there's going to be some disruption with any sort of construction, but this has gone on 'a lot longer than one would expect.' (CBC New Brunswick)

"For the businesses, for the residents that are in that immediate area … it's not the view they signed up for when they opened their business or purchased that property."

Williamson recently went to Grand Manan to see the pile of rubble firsthand.

"Greenfield put in a contract to do this work for a set of amount of money, and the federal government has great tools and power at its disposal to force the work, to get it done," he said.

"Why that has not happened to date, I don't know."

Williamson believes work has stopped because there's no space left to pile more material from new dredging. Morse said she doesn't know if this is correct.

Company has links to Atcon Group that cost taxpayers millions

The MP said he began hearing concerns about the contract when it was first awarded, because of Greenfield's links to the now defunct Atcon Group.

Greenfield's corporate filings list two directors, Carolyn Tozer and Breanne Tozer, the daughters of former Atcon chief executive officer Robbie Tozer.

Then-premier Shawn Graham, right, and Atcon president Robbie Tozer, centre, at a news conference. Auditor general Kim Adair MacPherson conducted several audits of the multimillion-dollar fiasco. (CBC News file photo)

The Liberal government of Shawn Graham advanced a total of $63.4 million in loans and loan guarantees to Atcon a decade and a half ago to keep the company alive.

Taxpayers lost almost all of that money when Atcon went bankrupt in April 2010 — the same month Greenfield was incorporated.

No one from Greenfield Construction responded to a CBC News interview request about the projects.

Auditor found officials warned against loans

Kim Adair-MacPherson, when she was auditor general, revealed in 2015 that senior civil servants warned the Graham cabinet that Atcon was on shaky ground and that there was a high risk the province would lose millions.

Adair-MacPherson also found in a second audit that Atcon had "poor cost control" and accounting irregularities that put it in a "debt spiral" it could not escape, even with government money.

"Certain individuals" at Atcon spent company money on luxury car leases, jewelry, a vacation property in Aruba and personal flights on a company-owned private jet, she said.

Greenfield was the lowest bidder on the Grand Manan project, but Williamson says given Atcon's history, Ottawa should have awarded the contract to someone else. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

Stach said she was unaware of the Atcon backstory until she did an online search for the Tozers.

"Once I typed in the family name, that was when Atcon started to pop up," she said.

"My stomach dropped actually. It was a little bit disheartening to read that, to read what happened there. It doesn't leave you with a very positive feeling about the situation we're in here."

Village has offered to remove some rubble

When CBC News contracted Greenfield's Miramichi office, a receptionist said Carolyn and Robbie Tozer were not in the office, and Breanne Tozer is on maternity leave. Carolyn Tozer did not respond to a list of questions emailed to her.

Greenfield was the lowest bidder on the Grand Manan project but Williamson said that given Atcon's history, Ottawa should have awarded the contract to someone else.

Morse said the municipality of Grand Manan has offered to take 10,000 cubic metres of the debris — the maximum allowed under its provincial environmental permit — to a site it owns, but that hasn't happened yet.

"We all anticipate any sort of construction, there's going to be some disruption, but this has certainly gone on a lot longer than one would expect," she said.

Ottawa confirms 5 Greenfield wharf projects are behind schedule

Public Services and Procurement Canada told CBC News that it has awarded 11 wharf-related contracts to Greenfield since 2019 in the Maritimes and Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Que.

Of those, five are finished and six are still underway, with five of those six running behind schedule.

"PSPC works closely with contractors to mitigate against all potential negative impacts to project delivery to ensure that projects are delivered in a satisfactory manner and within reasonable timelines," the department said in a written statement.

The federal government is also facing a lawsuit over the project at Grand Manan. Kevin Sampson and Linda Stackhouse, co-owners of a kayak company and hotel near the worksite, are suing over what they say are vibrations, noise, dust and damage to their wells. (Submitted by John Williamson)

It also said it was aware of "the concerns that community members have expressed" in Grand Manan.

The department said it and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans "are actively working with the contractor to resolve issues and ensure that the required work can be completed as quickly as possible."

Island business owners sue over blasting

The federal government is also facing a lawsuit over the project.

Kevin Sampson and Linda Stackhouse, co-owners of a kayak company and hotel near the worksite, are suing over what they say are vibrations, noise, dust and damage to their wells caused by the blasting.

The pile of rubble has caused "impairment of visual aesthetics and escape of pollutants" to their properties, they say in a 2022 statement of claim.

Ottawa says in its response that Greenfield was to monitor its work to reduce silt in water and minimize airborne dirt and dust, and that seismic monitoring by a subcontractor shows the impact of the blasting was within "normal parameters."

There's been no ruling or finding of facts in the case.

MP will raise debris issue in Commons

No one from the Alberta Department of Transportation responded to requests for an interview from CBC News about McJay's claims against Greenfield.

McJay's invoices date back to September 2022.

Stach said the total amount the company is owed, $169,000, represents about 10 per cent of its annual sales.

Conservative MP John Williamson plans to raise the Grand Manan issue in the House of Commons when MPs return later this month. (CP121586490/The Canadian Press)

Emails show Robbie Tozer alleges McJay damaged a crane belonging to Greenfield while hauling it, though McJay is arguing Greenfield is at fault.

Meanwhile, Williamson plans to raise the Grand Manan issue in the House of Commons when MPs reconvene later this month.

"I'm done waiting for answers from federal officials," he said. "The company's not moving.

"In my three terms as a member of Parliament, I've never seen a project like this."