As the investigation into the death of a teenage girl continues near Woodstock, N.B., community residents are trying to make sense of the tragedy.

In Jacksonville, RCMP continue to try to put together the chain of events that led to her death. Multiple investigators were still on the scene Thursday, both inside and out of a two-storey building on Highway 650.

On Wednesday, 18-year-old Amon Kelleter was charged with the first-degree murder of a 17-year-old girl.

The identity of the victim is protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

Police said they received a 911 call about an "unresponsive person" at a residence in Jacksonville, about six kilometres north of Woodstock, on Tuesday shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Kelleter was arrested at the scene and will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

Community in shock

The small rural community is mostly made up of farmland, with corn fields stretching for miles. News of the death was a blow to both Jacksonville and the nearby town of Woodstock, communities that are not used to this kind of violence.

"Devastating because we're like a small … family," said resident Beverley Tingley. "When something like that happens, and I don't know the girl personally or her family, but when that happens it's just heart-wrenching. Everybody in a small community is close-knit."

Beverley Tingley said it's sad seeing the tears of some of the young people she works with who knew the victim. (Shane Fowler/CBC) Tingley said she works with some young people who knew the victim.

"It's just sad, seeing their tears. It's really sad."

Brigette Rivers said ​the tragedy is bringing people even closer together. She said some local parents are hosting small get-togethers for grieving teens in need of comfort.

"I just saw a post actually where she was offering for teenagers to come to her home and just kind of hang out, maybe some space to grieve, to just process, to just be," Rivers said.

Kelleter will return to court on Oct. 15 at 9:30 a.m.