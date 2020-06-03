Dealing with the downside of population growth in N.B. communities of all sizes

Saint Andrews Mayor Brad Henderson knew his hometown was growing, but he was pleasantly surprised to hear that the seaside tourist town led the province in growth among municipalities with populations between 1,000 and 5,000 people.

Between 2016 and 2021, the population of Saint Andrews grew by 14.7 per cent — well ahead of the province's overall growth of 3.8 per cent.

While there are a host of benefits that come with a growing population, Henderson said there are also some challenges — housing foremost among them.

He said there is no shortage of interest from people wanting to move to the community, but many have had a tough time buying a house or finding a place to rent.

In fact, the town is so concerned about the situation that council recently set aside $1.8 million in its 2022 budget for housing initiatives, both to increase the amount of rental spaces available and to improve affordable housing options.

Council also approved two housing developments last week and pledged more than $200,000 in financial assistance.

Saint Andrews Mayor Brad Henderson says there have been growing pains associated with his town's recent growth. (Submitted by Brad Henderson)

While flattering and financially beneficial to the town's tax base, Henderson said it does cause some growing pains for residents beyond a tight housing market. He said many residents are now paying more in taxes thanks to increased property assessments.

"We have some of the highest increases in the province because there's more people wanting to move here and pay more for housing," Henderson said. "Obviously, the assessment value went up, so that's been some growing pains for the residentss."

The upside for many local businesses is that more people in town year-round has allowed them to stay open longer in the off-season, or stay open all winter with limited hours.

Henderson said there aren't any concerns about traditional infrastructure concerns such as drinking water and wastewater. Because so many people visit Saint Andrews in the summer, the infrastructure is already designed to handle increased numbers.

One thing Henderson is hoping to see is a younger population. The last report revealed the town's average age had increased by five years since the previous report.

"So we were an aging population, which is actually a big area of concern on the sustainability of your community because you need a mixture, obviously, of people in your community," said Henderson.

Statistics Canada is set to release the current report on the country's shifting demographics on April 27.

"I'm hoping that we see that our average age has either gone down or at least been steady, because it has been rapidly increasing over the last couple of census," said Henderson.

Municipalities 5,000 to 10,000

Sackville Mayor Shawn Mesheau believes his town's success is a combination of a number of factors, including an "aggressive" ad campaign to attract new residents.

And to make the move attractive to outsiders, Mesheau said, Sackville has been making investments in sprucing up the downtown area "to improve the look in our core."

He said "it appears that we're hitting the mark with folks."

Sackville Mayor Shawn Mesheau said his town appeals to those who want to get away from the big cities, but not too far away. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Mesheau said he's had a chance to talk to a lot of Sackville's new residents. Some chose to move there because it was centrally located in the Maritimes — only a couple hours' drive from some of the major urban centres.

Others were looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

"They were looking to have more of a rural environment. And I think that's been really important for us … We're rural, but then we have a lot of things that make us a new kind of small town."

Mesheau said the town is already concerned about the housing market and the availability of affordable housing. He's worried that the hot housing market will price a lot of people right out of the market.

Communities over 10,000

Dieppe's population led the way in communities with populations above 10,000. Between 2016 and 2021, Dieppe grew by 10.8 per cent, bringing it to 28,114.

Dieppe Mayor Yvon Lapierre attributes the town's continued growth to its early efforts to develop a sense of community and to bring people together.

"That's something that's been going on for four decades here in Dieppe," said Lapierre, who's been in and out of civic government since 1986.

He said the "Wednesday night show" is a good example of that. Although sidelined by the pandemic, Lapierre said the weekly entertainment event regularly drew crowds of 1,500 to 2,000 each week to see local artists.

Lapierre said there's been marked growth since about 2,000, when the community started to focus on economic development, "which brought a lot of builders to our community."

Dieppe Mayor Yvon Lapierre worries that a lack of housing options for people may "stifle" his city's growth. (CBC News file photo)

He said the town also focused on providing citizens with a good quality of life beyond the basic necessities of water and sewerage.

"We wouldn't have today a star in speed skating if the city did not build an Olympic-size rink, for example. … So it's that kind of thought process," said Lapierre.

But Dieppe is starting to see some of the downsides to growth, he said. As the housing markets tighten and prices continue to climb, residents are finding it increasingly difficult to find affordable housing.

In the last few months, Lapierre said, he's heard many stories about buildings being sold and new owners raising rents by huge amounts.

He's hopeful the province will look at ways to protect consumers from unfair rent increases.

"We're going to continue to have discussions with the provincial government on those issues because otherwise they will stifle our growth."

Not everyone saw increases

In towns or cities with a population over 5,000, Oromocto and Grand Falls led the way with similar percentage declines.

In Oromocto's case, a drop of almost two per cent represents about 178 fewer people since 2016.

John Jackson, Oromocto's chief administrative officer, said he's "not at all" concerned about the numbers.

He suspects the blip can be attributed to the "comings and goings" at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown, something the town has gotten used to over the years.

Jackson said all other residential and commercial indicators, including housing starts, point to growth in the community.

"And so we see potential for positive future growth, for sure," he said.