Coin collectors turn out for new commemorative toonies

Coin collectors gathered at the Queen Street post office in Fredericton on Thursday to get their hands on two of the newest commemorative toonies released by the Royal Canadian Mint.

The $2 pieces honouring National Indigenous Peoples Day and the late Queen Elizabeth were part of the coin swap, where collectors could swap regular toonies for the commemorative ones.

Heather McPherson drove with her husband from Saint John to get her hands on the new coins.

"I've been interested since [I was] a small child," said McPherson.

Heather McPherson drove from Saint John to take part in the swap. (Pat Richard/CBC)

"My dad used to tell me about … different coins that he could have collected, and I just always found that interesting."

The two coins offer a stark contrast in appearance.

The tonnie honouring National Indigenous Peoples Day has the colourful artwork of Indigenous artists Megan Currie, Myrna Pokiak and Jennine Krauchi in the centre of the coin.

WATCH | Coin collectors clamour for change: Numismatists unite! Public gets a crack at special edition coins Duration 1:10 The Royal Canadian Mint invited people to trade their change for the new Indigenous Peoples Day coin and the black nickel honouring Queen Elizabeth.

"Their joint creation stunningly combines their expressions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis cultures, art and traditions and is an open invitation to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day," said the Mint.

The coin commemorating Queen Elizabeth has much more sombre and subdued look, with the outer band of the coin created in black.

Stephane Theriault said it was the novelty of the exchange that piqued his interest.

"First time I've seen a coin exchange here in Fredericton," said Theriault.

Stephane Theriault says this was the first time he's seen a coin exchange like this in Fredericton. (Pat Richard/CBC)

"Usually they have them in Ottawa and Winnipeg at the Mint and so I thought I'd come down and pick some up the new release."

Peter Hanlon said he's been collecting coins since the 1960s.

"One of my early birthday presents back then was a silver dollar each year, and I've been collecting coins pretty much ever since," said Hanlon.

While some coins go on to be worth well above their face value, McPherson said that's not why she collects them.

"We go to the Sussex flea market and look at different coins. I even dig through the dish sometimes and just buy funny coins that are from all around the world that probably don't have much money exchange value, but they're just fun to look at."