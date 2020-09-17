Chris Hanley remembered for love of the racetrack

Chris Hanley's sister says she'll remember her baby brother as the boy who always wanted to go fast.

"Whether it was on a dirt bike or in a car before he was even old enough to drive," said Angela Hanley.

"He was in (smash up) derbies and then he got his hands on his first four cylinder race car and he raced and then he got a street stock and he hasn't stopped that since."

Now she's wondering who ended the young father's life early Tuesday morning at his residence on Ross Avenue in St. Stephen.

"Everyone just loves him. Even though he was the baby, he was like the family protector. Everyone, if they needed anything he was the one that they go to and now he's not here."

In addition to his sister and sons, Dreyden and Gunner, Hanley is survived by girlfriend, his parents and three siblings.

Family wants answers

New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit are investigating Hanley's death as a homicide.

Angela Hanley says they have no idea what happened to her brother and are hoping for answers soon.

"We just know that some coward that did this is still sitting home probably with their family and we're missing ours."

Angela Hanley said her baby brother, Chris was driving anything he could get his hands on long before he had a driver's licence. (Submitted/Angela Hanley)

In a news release Wednesday, RCMP asked anyone who might have witnessed suspicious activity in the area between midnight and 4 a.m. to call them or Crime Stoppers.

"We're hoping and praying they do," said Hanley. "If anybody around here has surveillance on their house or anything, please give it to the cops. If you seen anybody driving anywhere late at night and it was different for you or it didn't feel right, just we want to know. We need answers."

Racers remember

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old is being remembered by fellow racers in the Maritime stock racing community as a young racer with a passion for the sport.

Shawn Hyslop, who also lives in St. Stephen, said Hanley came to him when he first started racing looking for help and advice with his street stock car. After setting it up for him, the two became friends.

Chris Hanley is pictured here after a win at Speedway 660 on Aug. 22. (Submitted/Speedway 660)

"He's a nice guy and he had a lot of passion for the sport."

Hyslop also recognized Hanley's driving skills immediately and said he was able to handle a set up they put in the car that many others wouldn't have.

"It would probably be tougher for most to handle, but he got right on to it and it was just fast. He could wheel it. He was kind of like an old school racer, like we call it where you do whatever you gotta do to get in the front of the cars.

"He just had a talent — drive a car."

The two raced against each other at their home track, Speedway 660 in Geary, near Fredericton. Hanley won the street stock championship in 2019 and was getting ready to defend the title next month.

Now racers and supporters will honour Hanley next Saturday at Speedway 660 during the annual Ricky Bobby 150 race for the street stock cars. Drivers who normally only make 35 laps in a regular race, have to do 150 laps around the track. They usually stop halfway at 75 laps for a break, but Hyslop said they will stop on lap 71 in honour of Hanley's car number.

'My big brother'

Tim Terry of Tim's Corner Motorsports Track and a co-announcer at the speedway said the racers taking part will be putting on a good show.

"Chris would want everybody to load their cars up and go, right. Chris was a racer."

Angela Hanley describes her brother as a family man who loved his children. (Submitted/Chris Hanley)

Angela Hanley said her family will be there watching and supporting just like they always did for her brother.

"Yes, we'd bring all our kids and we'd be sitting there. We couldn't wait when we got through the finish line, we'd all run right through that gate and be right up there standing with him.

"He still has all his trophies sitting right here."

But now as the family prepares to make funeral arrangements, Angela Hanley says she is struggling to understand what happened.

"There's so much I want to say, but I just don't even know what the heck I'm going to do without him. He might have been the baby brother, but to me, he was my big brother."