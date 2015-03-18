Expert witnesses call for changes to New Brunswick child welfare bill

Locking up youth who have self-harmed or been victims of sexual exploitation could re-traumatize them, according to a youth organization called to speak at a Legislative committee on Thursday.

The government's new proposed child welfare legislation includes a section on places of secure care, which would be locked facilities.

The bill says a child 12 years of age or older can be placed in those facilities by court order if they are "likely to self-harm or to harm another person" or have "been a victim of sexual exploitation or human trafficking."

Zo Bourgeois, the project co-ordinator with the New Brunswick Youth in Care Network, said it's not a trauma-informed approach. She called for removal of that section from the bill.

"Personally, coming as a person that lived in the system and who has intense trauma, that facility is not going to help them heal," said Bourgeois, who was in care from the time she was one and a half years old up to age 11.

"It's not going to better them. If anything it's going to create more [trauma]."

Bourgeois is one of several expert witnesses the committee heard from, as they prepared to debate the Child and Youth Well-Being Act.

New Brunswick is the last remaining province without standalone child welfare legislation, which was recommended after a review of the province's child welfare system was released in 2019.

John Sharpe, executive director of Partners for Youth, questioned what research the government relied on to come up with the idea of a locked facility.

He described it as a dangerous approach to a valid mental health need and said he feared youth may try to hide their self-harming.

"We're putting in this bill that we are fine with locking up kids because there are no other options," Sharpe said. "That's very alarming."

Earlier this month, a department spokesperson said the concept of a place of secure care "is based on what is done in other jurisdictions in the country, such as Nova Scotia and Alberta, and feedback we received during a legislative review."

"The services provided at a 'place of secure care' under the new legislation will reflect the principles of trauma-informed care, which recognize the impacts trauma may have on health and behaviour," the emailed statement said, though it didn't explain how the process will be trauma-informed.

'An absolute utter slap in the face'

Partners for Youth, the New Brunswick Association of Social Workers and child and youth advocate Kelly Lamrock have called on the province to add a recognition of children's rights to the bill, including recognition of the rights of Indigenous children.

"Acknowledging children's rights would no doubt strengthen the act and would align it with legislation in other Canadian provinces, such as Prince Edward Island and Ontario," New Brunswick Association of Social Workers president Geraldine Poirier-Baiani told the committee.

It's something the government has so far resisted.

Geraldine Poirier-Baiani, president of the New Brunswick Association of Social Workers, would like to see a recognition of children's rights, including Indigenous children. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"I feel strongly the rights of the children are protected within the bill as it is," Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch told reporters on Wednesday.

Samantha Paul, executive director of Mi'gmaq Child and Family Services of New Brunswick Inc., which covers six Mi'gmaw communities, said they were consulted on the bill two years ago, but none of their suggestions were incorporated.

"I read it and it was an absolute utter slap in the face that they did not incorporate one thing that we had asked for," Paul said.

Michelle Sacobie, the director of child and family at Kingsclear First Nation, said the bill doesn't have a voice or place for First Nations people.

"Our cultures are very different, our history is very different, what we've gone through as a nation, they're just different," Sacobie said.

"If the bill doesn't address our concerns and our issues, it's not going to work."

Paul said they don't plan to follow the legislation if it passes as it's written now.

"We will do what we need to do to serve children in First Nations communities that doesn't take them out of their community, that doesn't pull them away from their families, that doesn't continuously repeat the history of day schools, residential schools, all of the things that destroyed the parenting abilities within those First Nations communities," Paul said.

"We will do whatever is necessary to keep kids in their community and keep them connected to community and culture and family, but this document doesn't allow that."

Both Sharpe and Paul also called for the bill to specifically reference Jordan's Principle, a child-first principle meant to prevent Indigenous children from being denied or delayed access to essential services when there's a jurisdictional dispute.

MLAs are supposed to debate the proposed legislation into Thursday evening.