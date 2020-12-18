New Brunswick's child death review committee has made no recommendations after it reviewed the deaths of three children under the age of 19.

All three families were known to the Department of Social Development.

Chief Coroner Jérôme Ouellette released the results of the review on Monday.

Included in the review was the death of a four-year-old boy whose parents were receiving services from the department through its family supports for children with disabilities program.

The boy died of complications of his pre-existing cerebral palsy, the department said in a news release.

The death of an 18-month-old girl, who died in an accidental house fire, was also reviewed.

The girl's family was receiving services from the Department of Social Development during the time of her death.

Another case involved a 17-year-old boy who died following a vehicle crash. He was also receiving services from the department at the time of his death.

Caseload too hefty, committee says

The child death review committee probes the deaths of children under the age of 19, including those who were in the legal care of the minister of social development or whose families were in contact with the department in the 12 months before the child's death.

Last month, the committee warned that social workers were handling too many cases after the high-profile case of a six-month-old boy was reviewed.

The committee said it needs a smaller caseload to meet the needs of the children it protects.