2nd presumptive case of COVID-19 in N.B.

There is a second presumptive case of COVID-19 in the province.

New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell made the announcement during a Saturday morning update on COVID-19.

She said this case involves a man between the ages of 50 and 60 who was a close contact with the person involved in the first case.

He is from the south-eastern part of the province and is currently practicing self-isolation.

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the province on Wednesday.

Premier Blaine Higgs announced Friday night public schools will be closed in New Brunswick for two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak. That came at the recommendation of an all-party committee.

Russell said Friday she would support the government if it decided to close public schools.

Russell also said the Tele-Care 811 line is "pretty much jam-packed" with people calling about their health and seeking direction.

COVID-19 symptoms consist of a cough, fever and shortness of breath, Russell said.

Only people with symptoms are being tested for COVID-19.