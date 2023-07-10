Joanna Bernard of Madawaska First Nation appointed interim national chief of AFN

The Assembly of First Nations has appointed Joanna Bernard of Madawaska First Nation, in northwestern New Brunswick, as its interim national chief.

Her appointment comes after an AFN virtual assembly on June 28 when 71 per cent of chiefs in attendance voted to expel RoseAnne Archibald from the position. Archibald is the first national chief to be voted out of office mid-term.

Bernard was not available for an interview with CBC, but in a news release she said she is "honoured to be selected."

Her focus is on moving the AFN's priorities forward and "restoring confidence within our organization," she said in the release.

Last week, First Nations leaders said they want the AFN to get back to work.

The Assembly of First Nations is the largest Indigenous advocacy organization in Canada, representing more than 600 First Nations communities across the country.

Appointment runs until December

Bernard was elected as the AFN regional chief for New Brunswick in 2021.

She served as councillor and then chief of Madawaska First Nation from 2003-2013 when she became CEO of the Madawaska Economic Development Corporation.

In 2013, Bernard was the recipient of the Order of New Brunswick and was honoured for her contribution to the economic development of her community with the opening of the Grey Rock Power Centre.

She will hold the position as interim national chief until an election is held at the December 2023 special chiefs assembly.

Roger Augustine, former AFN interim national chief, says Bernard has taken on a very difficult role. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Roger Augustine, former AFN interim national chief and retired regional chief for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, said the job requires making sure accountability is respected, but that it would be impossible to accomplish anything within six months.

"She's taken on a very difficult role at a very difficult time," he said.

Augustine said it will be important over the next few months for Bernard and the AFN to listen to the people in First Nations communities, listen to elders and listen to the youth.