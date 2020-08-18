Charges laid in Escuminac dog seizure

Two men will face charges connected to a large seizure of dogs in Escuminac, N.B.

More than 60 dogs were seized from a church-turned-dog kennel in Escuminac, about 60 kilometres east of Miramichi.

Eric Couture and Kevin Lockwood have been charged under the SPCA Act of New Brunswick with failing to provide adequate medical care to an animal and confining an animal in unsanitary conditions.

They are also charged with willfully failing to provide adequate care to an animal under the Criminal Code of Canada.

The men are scheduled to appear in Miramichi court on Sept. 4.

The SPCA said all the dogs seized were provided with care and adopted into new homes around the province.

The seizure came after locals complained to the SPCA about the conditions at the kennel and an investigation was launched.

In 2017, conditions at the kennel worried people in Miramichi, Baie-Ste-Anne and Escuminac. More than 150 residents protested outside the former church building, alleging the kennel was a puppy mill and the dogs were being mistreated.

At the time, an inspection was carried out by animal protection officers. The officers found the facility met the standards set out by the province for a commercial kennel.

The SPCA said all the dogs seized were provided with care and adopted into new homes around the province.